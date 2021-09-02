September 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPurple and WhiteWildcats In The ProsPodcastSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Week 1 Program Comparison: Northwestern vs. Michigan State

We’re breaking down how the Spartans stack up against Chicago’s Big Ten Team, by the numbers.
Author:

This Friday, the Wildcats will open the 2021 season at home against the Michigan State Spartans, so we’ve pulled together a side-by-side comparison of the teams’ latest stats to see where each stand going into the game. 

Rank

NU: No. 33 in the AP poll (receiving votes)

MSU: N/A

Head Coach

NU: Pat Fitzgerald, 16th season, (106-81 all-time)

MSU: Mel Tucker, 2nd season, (2-5 all-time)

2020 Record

NU: 7-2 overall, 6-2 in Big Ten; won Big Ten West

MSU: 2-5 overall, 2-5 in Big Ten; finished last in Big Ten East

Series Record

Michigan State leads the all-time series 35-15, winning last year’s matchup at home 29-20.

Last 10 Matchups

From 2005 to 2020, the Wildcats hold a 6-4 series edge over the Spartans.

Current Win Streak

Michigan State currently holds a two-year win streak against Northwestern (2019-2020).

Returning Production

Offense

NU: 29% offensive production, No. 127/127 in FBS.

MSU: 80% offensive production, No. 37/127 in FBS.

Defense:

NU: 39% defensive production, No. 125/127 in FBS. 

No image description

Sep 21, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Smith (11) runs against Michigan State Spartans linebacker Joe Bachie (35) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Football

Week 1 Program Comparison: Northwestern vs. Michigan State

We’re breaking down how the Spartans stack up against Chicago’s Big Ten Team, by the numbers.

121920_NUvsOSU_RK0254
Play
Football

The Wildcats Don't Deserve Respect

Northwestern captains Brandon Joseph and Chris Bergin explain how a lack of respect fuels the Wildcats.

Screen Shot 2021-09-01 at 9.52.09 AM
Play
Football

NBC Sports Chicago, Big Ten Network to Air Season Seven of "The Foundation"

Get an inside look at 2021 Northwestern Football when The Foundation premieres Wednesday.

MSU: 59% defensive production, No. 99/127 in FBS.

Total:

NU: 34% total production, No. 126/127 in FBS.

MSU: 69% total production, No. 64/127 in FBS. 

Other Numbers to Know

NU: It’s been 278 days since the Wildcats fell to the Spartans in the final minutes of last season’s matchup. This year, fans can expect the Cats to take the field ready for redemption.

MSU: The 2021 Spartans roster includes 21 transfers, 20 new freshmen, and 19 others players who have not seen playing time with the program. With so many new faces on the field, anything is possible.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Northwestern Releases Depth Chart for Week 1 Against Michigan State

Episode 3: Northwestern vs. Michigan State Game Preview

Scouting The Wildcats' Week 1 Opponent: The Michigan State Spartans

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily and Alyssa Haduck at @Alyssa_Haduck

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily

Sep 21, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Smith (11) runs against Michigan State Spartans linebacker Joe Bachie (35) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Week 1 Program Comparison: Northwestern vs. Michigan State

121920_NUvsOSU_RK0254
Football

The Wildcats Don't Deserve Respect

Screen Shot 2021-09-01 at 9.52.09 AM
Football

NBC Sports Chicago, Big Ten Network to Air Season Seven of "The Foundation"

USATSI_15288249
Football

A Beginner's Guide to Betting on the Northwestern-Michigan State Game

USATSI_15288259
Football

Northwestern Releases Depth Chart for Week 1 Against Michigan State

USATSI_13323994
Football

Big News From the Big Ten: Week 2 of College Football

Screen Shot 2021-08-30 at 11.28.53 PM
Basketball

Northwestern Men's Basketball Lands Highest Rated Recruit in School History

thumbnail
Podcast

Episode 3: Northwestern vs. Michigan State Game Preview

USATSI_15334508
Football

Big Ten Breakdown: a Complete Rundown of Every Big Ten Game in Week 1