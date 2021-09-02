Week 1 Program Comparison: Northwestern vs. Michigan State

We’re breaking down how the Spartans stack up against Chicago’s Big Ten Team, by the numbers.

This Friday, the Wildcats will open the 2021 season at home against the Michigan State Spartans, so we’ve pulled together a side-by-side comparison of the teams’ latest stats to see where each stand going into the game.

Rank

NU: No. 33 in the AP poll (receiving votes)

MSU: N/A

Head Coach

NU: Pat Fitzgerald, 16th season, (106-81 all-time)

MSU: Mel Tucker, 2nd season, (2-5 all-time)

2020 Record

NU: 7-2 overall, 6-2 in Big Ten; won Big Ten West

MSU: 2-5 overall, 2-5 in Big Ten; finished last in Big Ten East

Series Record

Michigan State leads the all-time series 35-15, winning last year’s matchup at home 29-20.

Last 10 Matchups

From 2005 to 2020, the Wildcats hold a 6-4 series edge over the Spartans.

Current Win Streak

Michigan State currently holds a two-year win streak against Northwestern (2019-2020).

Returning Production

Offense

NU: 29% offensive production, No. 127/127 in FBS.

MSU: 80% offensive production, No. 37/127 in FBS.

Defense:

NU: 39% defensive production, No. 125/127 in FBS.

MSU: 59% defensive production, No. 99/127 in FBS.

Total:

NU: 34% total production, No. 126/127 in FBS.

MSU: 69% total production, No. 64/127 in FBS.

Other Numbers to Know

NU: It’s been 278 days since the Wildcats fell to the Spartans in the final minutes of last season’s matchup. This year, fans can expect the Cats to take the field ready for redemption.

MSU: The 2021 Spartans roster includes 21 transfers, 20 new freshmen, and 19 others players who have not seen playing time with the program. With so many new faces on the field, anything is possible.

