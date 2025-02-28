Former SMU Teammate Praises Northwestern Transfer QB Preston Stone
For the eighth consecutive year, Northwestern will have a new face under center in Week 1.
It's been difficult for the Wildcats to find a long-term solution to the quarterback position since Clayton Thorson graduated in 2018, as NU's best seasons have come with one-year graduate student rentals passing the ball.
While SMU transfer Preston Stone looks to be the next graduate student to lead the Wildcats for a year, his former teammates certainly think Stone will be a great fit and improve on Northwestern's 4-8 2024 campaign. Mustang running back Brashard Smith was asked about Stone at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday and had nothing but positive things to say.
"Preston has great energy, he's a great teammate," Smith said. "He always hypes you up. He's never down and I feel like Preston is going to have a great season."
Smith spent just one season with Stone after transferring to SMU from Miami, but it was evidently enough to make a positive impression on the NFL Draft prospect. During his senior season, Smith had over 1600 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns.
Despite serving as the Mustangs' backup quarterback in 2024, Stone was voted one of SMU's captains by his fellow teammates.
Read More Northwestern Wildcats Coverage
MORE: Wildcat Swimmer Breaks Olympian's Record at Big Ten Championships
MORE: REPORT: Milwaukee Bucks Planning to Sign Former Northwestern Wildcat
MORE: Two Wildcat Stars Earn Big Ten Lacrosse Honors After Syracuse Win
MORE: Northwestern's Chris Collins Criticizes Big Ten Tournament Format
MORE: Northwestern Announces Pro Day to Showcase NFL Prospects
MORE: Northwestern Women's Basketball Forced to Forfeit Two Big Ten Games