Wildcats Daily

Former SMU Teammate Praises Northwestern Transfer QB Preston Stone

Stone will look to stabilize a rocky quarterback position for the Wildcats.

Gavin Dorsey

Oct 19, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Preston Stone (2) warms up during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Preston Stone (2) warms up during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the eighth consecutive year, Northwestern will have a new face under center in Week 1.

It's been difficult for the Wildcats to find a long-term solution to the quarterback position since Clayton Thorson graduated in 2018, as NU's best seasons have come with one-year graduate student rentals passing the ball.

While SMU transfer Preston Stone looks to be the next graduate student to lead the Wildcats for a year, his former teammates certainly think Stone will be a great fit and improve on Northwestern's 4-8 2024 campaign. Mustang running back Brashard Smith was asked about Stone at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday and had nothing but positive things to say.

"Preston has great energy, he's a great teammate," Smith said. "He always hypes you up. He's never down and I feel like Preston is going to have a great season."

Smith spent just one season with Stone after transferring to SMU from Miami, but it was evidently enough to make a positive impression on the NFL Draft prospect. During his senior season, Smith had over 1600 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns.

Despite serving as the Mustangs' backup quarterback in 2024, Stone was voted one of SMU's captains by his fellow teammates.

Read More Northwestern Wildcats Coverage

MORE: Wildcat Swimmer Breaks Olympian's Record at Big Ten Championships

MORE: REPORT: Milwaukee Bucks Planning to Sign Former Northwestern Wildcat

MORE: Two Wildcat Stars Earn Big Ten Lacrosse Honors After Syracuse Win

MORE: Northwestern's Chris Collins Criticizes Big Ten Tournament Format

MORE: Northwestern Announces Pro Day to Showcase NFL Prospects

MORE: Northwestern Women's Basketball Forced to Forfeit Two Big Ten Games

Published
Gavin Dorsey
GAVIN DORSEY

Gavin Dorsey is the Lead Writer for Northwestern Wildcats On SI and covers a handful of other teams in the On SI network. Before joining On SI in February 2025, he wrote for the Star Tribune and Inside NU while broadcasting college sports for both radio and television. Dorsey is a graduate of Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism, where he also studied psychology. In his free time, he enjoys running and being outdoors. Dorsey is currently a freelance writer for the Associated Press, covering Chicago area sports teams.

Home/Football