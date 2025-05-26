Despite Scoreless Finale, Madison Taylor Holds NCAA Lacrosse Goals Record
Northwestern attacker Madison Taylor's historic season came to a screeching halt in Sunday's National Championship game. North Carolina earned its fourth title in program history with a 12-8 win over the Wildcats, and the Tar Heels' defense on NU's star junior was a big reason why.
Against North Carolina, Taylor was held scoreless for the first time this season. She failed to find the back of the net on three shots while also compiling six turnovers and three fouls. Frequently faced with a double team, Taylor had four assists to her teammates, but couldn't provide enough of an offensive spark to come out with the win.
However, the tough season-ending performance does not take away from Taylor's remarkable junior campaign. In 22 games, Taylor set the single-season NCAA scoring record with 109 goals, earning All-American, All-Big Ten and Big Ten Attacker of the Year honors in the process. Taylor led the Wildcats in both goals and assists, accruing the second-highest point total in a Division I season ever with 158 points.
For the second consecutive year, Taylor is also a Tewaaraton Award finalist. The Wildcat attacker led the nation in both goals and points, but the committee will also likely factor in North Carolina's 22-0 record and National Championship win into the award selection. The Tar Heels have two Tewaaraton nominees in sisters Chloe Humphrey (90 goals, 118 points) and Ashley Humphrey (31 goals, 121 points), and UNC's team success could sway the decision despite a better statistical year from Taylor.
The Tewaaraton Award winner will be announced on May 29. Four different Wildcats have won seven Tewaaraton Awards since 2006, giving Taylor the opportunity to join an exclusive group if she earns the honor. Taylor's former teammate, Izzy Scane, is the reigning two-time winner of the award.
Regardless of the end result, Taylor's historic year was one for the ages. The junior attacker etched her name into school, conference and national record books, powering a team that graduated hordes of talent to the National Championship game. Taylor has already achieved so much in her young career, but there's no reason not to believe that No. 25 in purple's future is limitless.