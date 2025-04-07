Northwestern Rolls With Third Consecutive Dominant Lacrosse Win
Throughout the season, the Wildcats have consistently been one of the best women's lacrosse teams in the country. No. 3 Northwestern has suffered close losses to No. 1 North Carolina and No. 2 Boston College, but the 'Cats have made quick work of their remaining schedule.
Since the loss to the Tar Heels on March 27, Northwestern stomped then-No. 18 USC, 17-8, and then-No. 4 Johns Hopkins, 18-5. The 'Cats picked up their third straight definitive victory on Sunday, taking down Rutgers by the score of 15-6.
Junior attacker Madison Taylor once again proved she is one of the nation's best scorers, totaling five goals and two assists to regain the national lead in points. With 64 goals in 13 games, Taylor's mark of 4.92 goals per outing narrowly trails Princeton senior McKenzie Blake's 5.00 goal average. Taylor has the advantage in overall scores, as Blake has played just 10 games.
Niki Miles, Lucy Munro and Sam Smith all added two goals apiece, with Smith's 12 draw controls effectively keeping the ball away from the Scarlet Knights. Jane Hansen and Sammy White were menaces on the defensive end and combined for 12 ground balls and 10 caused turnovers.
After allowing the opening goal, Northwestern rattled off eight consecutive goals and led for the remainder of the game. The Wildcats advanced to 11-2 (5-0 Big Ten) to inch closer to their fifth conference regular season title in the last six years.
Northwestern will finally move outdoors from Ryan Fieldhouse to an expanded Martin Stadium, where the 'Cats are set to host Oregon on April 13 and No. 18 Michigan on April 17. NU will finish its regular season on the road against Ohio State.