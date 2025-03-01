Wildcats Break Olympian's Record Again at Big Ten Swim Championships
For the second consecutive day, one of Matt Grevers' records has fallen.
Grevers swam in both the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics, winning four gold medals and two silvers. As a collegiate swimmer at Northwestern, Grevers was a four-time NCAA Champion, won the 2006 Big Ten Swimmer of the Year award and graduated with 11 school records.
On Thursday, one of of Grevers' records was broken at the 2025 Big Ten Swimming Championships as sophomore Stuart Seymour swam the 50-yard freestyle in 19.22 seconds. Just 24 hours later, the Wildcats took another one down.
Sophomore David Gerchick and Seymour both broke surpassed Grevers' best 100-yard backstoke time in the Prelims, as Gerchick's 45.25 seconds and Seymour's 45.30 seconds beat Grevers' time of 45.61 from 2007.
However, Gerchick's new record lasted just under six hours. In the 100-yard backstroke Finals on Friday, Seymour lowered the all-time record again, finishing in 45.07 seconds. Seymour's time placed third overall in the event, his second top-eight finish of the Big Ten Championships.
Entering the final night of competition, Northwestern is in seventh place among the nine Big Ten schools competing in the 2025 Championships. Indiana leads the pack through 14 events.
