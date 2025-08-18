Four-Star Defensive End From Chicago to Visit Northwestern This Fall
Northwestern has officially scheduled an enormous recruiting visit with one of the best young defensive players in the class of 2028.
Rivals' recruiting analyst Greg Smith announced on X today that four-star defensive end Kameron McGee will visit Northwestern this fall, in addition to other Big Ten programs like Wisconsin and Ohio State.
Smith also wrote an article about McGee's visits for Rivals. In the piece, he reveals that the Chicago native will take his official visit to Evanston on Oct. 18 when the Wildcats match up with Purdue on the lakefront.
That should be a good game for McGee to see if Northwestern wants the prized recruit to witness success. Purdue is a team Northwestern should have a solid chance to beat, especially on its home turf.
According to Rivals, the current Brother Rice High School student is ranked as the No. 10 player overall in the nation and the No. 3 EDGE. On 247Sports, he's listed as the No. 15 player nationally and the No. 1 player in Illinois.
McGee will be a difficult player to convince to come to Northwestern. In addition to the Big Ten schools from the post on X, Smith reported that McGee wants to visit LSU.
It is very early in the 2028 recruiting cycle, but McGee already has offers from Notre Dame, Iowa, Michigan State, USC, Nebraska and North Carolina. He's a legit prospect, and Northwestern will have to put on a good show to convince him to stay near his home city and come to Evanston.
One thing Northwestern could have going for it is that McGee specifically mentioned academics in Smith's article as something he's looking for. If there's one thing Northwestern can provide that the other schools on his list can't match, it's that.
Still in the throws of his high school career, McGee is already huge, standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 234 lbs. That's a scary weight when you figure he has even more time to hit the gym and get bigger before even stepping foot on a college campus.
Also in his article, Smith cites a scout named Cody Bellaire. According to Bellaire, McGee excels at changing direction and has very good foot speed. McGee also plays receiver currently, but Bellaire seems confident that he'll wind up as an EDGE where he says he "has one of the most encouraging combinations of athletic ability and tenacity off the edge in 2028."