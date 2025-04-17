Son of Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Receives Northwestern Offer
Earlier this week, TJ Umenyiora announced on X that he'd received an offer from Northwestern. The 2026 CB recruit is the son of former NFL star Osi Umenyiora.
The younger Umenyiora is a three-star prospect and the No. 62 corner in the class, according to 247Sports. He went to Blessed Trinity Catholic for high school in Georgia.
Listed at 6-foot-1, 185 lbs, Umenyiora has also received offers from programs like Michigan State and Mississippi State. He's getting looks from multiple power-conference programs, so Northwestern's odds are unclear.
The elder Umenyiora won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants in 2008 and 2012, though he did not play in 2008 due to injury. The defensive end had 85 total sacks and 78 TFLs in the NFL, playing mostly for the Giants before joining the Atlanta Falcons in the twilight of his career. His best season was in 2005 when he made the Pro Bowl and racked up 14.5 sacks.
As a corner, TJ is a much different prospect from his father. At 185 lbs, he should be just fine at the college level. He'll likely look to put on a little more weight as his career progresses, but he's in a good range for his age.
Northwestern already has three 2026 commits, and two of them are defensive players. If head coach David Braun lands Umenyiora, then a theme is starting to develop. Joshua Sims, one of the commits, is also a three-star corner, so the Wildcats are clearly looking to inject young talent into their secondary.