Wildcats Daily

Son of Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Receives Northwestern Offer

The three-star CB in the 2026 recruiting class has football in his blood.

Ryan Cole

Feb 5, 2012; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora (72), receiver Devin Thomas (15) and linebacker Mathias Kiwanuka (94) celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl XLVI against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2012; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora (72), receiver Devin Thomas (15) and linebacker Mathias Kiwanuka (94) celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl XLVI against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Earlier this week, TJ Umenyiora announced on X that he'd received an offer from Northwestern. The 2026 CB recruit is the son of former NFL star Osi Umenyiora.

The younger Umenyiora is a three-star prospect and the No. 62 corner in the class, according to 247Sports. He went to Blessed Trinity Catholic for high school in Georgia.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 185 lbs, Umenyiora has also received offers from programs like Michigan State and Mississippi State. He's getting looks from multiple power-conference programs, so Northwestern's odds are unclear.

The elder Umenyiora won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants in 2008 and 2012, though he did not play in 2008 due to injury. The defensive end had 85 total sacks and 78 TFLs in the NFL, playing mostly for the Giants before joining the Atlanta Falcons in the twilight of his career. His best season was in 2005 when he made the Pro Bowl and racked up 14.5 sacks.

As a corner, TJ is a much different prospect from his father. At 185 lbs, he should be just fine at the college level. He'll likely look to put on a little more weight as his career progresses, but he's in a good range for his age.

Northwestern already has three 2026 commits, and two of them are defensive players. If head coach David Braun lands Umenyiora, then a theme is starting to develop. Joshua Sims, one of the commits, is also a three-star corner, so the Wildcats are clearly looking to inject young talent into their secondary.

Read More Northwestern Wildcats Coverage

feed

Published
Ryan Cole
RYAN COLE

Ryan Cole is a writer for Northwestern Wildcats On SI covering every team on campus. He’s currently a junior at NU where he’s studying journalism and previously wrote and edited for Inside NU. He also studies business with an eye towards eventually helping develop business models to revive local news. In his free time, Cole enjoys watching sports, playing sports, reading the news and singing.

Home/Recruiting