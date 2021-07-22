Notre Dame Lands 2022 Power Forward Dom Campbell
Notre Dame basketball is now officially on the board in the 2022 class as the Fighting Irish landed Exeter (N.H.) Phillips power forward Dominick Campbell. The 6-8, 235-pound big man chose the Irish over Oklahoma and South Carolina.
Campbell visited Notre Dame in June and that trip was enough for the talented big man. Campbell also had offers from Tennessee, Stanford, Minnesota, Penn State, UMass, Providence, VCU, Virginia Tech and Boston College. An outstanding student, Campbell also had offers from Penn, Brown, Holy Cross and Lehigh.
Notre Dame brings in Campbell a year after landing talented wings Blake Wesley and JR Konieczny.
For a look at how well Campbell performed on the AAU circuit click HERE.
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
Irish Breakdown Content
Notre Dame 2021 Roster
Notre Dame 2021 Schedule
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense
2022 Big Board: Running Back
2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers
Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook