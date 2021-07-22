Sports Illustrated home
Notre Dame Lands 2022 Power Forward Dom Campbell

Notre Dame picked up its first commitment of the 2022 class when it landed power forward Dominick Campbell
Notre Dame basketball is now officially on the board in the 2022 class as the Fighting Irish landed Exeter (N.H.) Phillips power forward Dominick Campbell. The 6-8, 235-pound big man chose the Irish over Oklahoma and South Carolina.

Campbell visited Notre Dame in June and that trip was enough for the talented big man. Campbell also had offers from Tennessee, Stanford, Minnesota, Penn State, UMass, Providence, VCU, Virginia Tech and Boston College. An outstanding student, Campbell also had offers from Penn, Brown, Holy Cross and Lehigh. 

Notre Dame brings in Campbell a year after landing talented wings Blake Wesley and JR Konieczny.

For a look at how well Campbell performed on the AAU circuit click HERE.

