Notre Dame's Cassandre Prosper Goes 19th Overall to Washington Mystics

Cassandre Prosper entered her name in the WNBA near the last minute, and it paid off. The Notre Dame guard, who was projected to get drafted somewhere between the end of the second round and the third round, wound up being the fourth pick of the second round (No. 19 overall) by the Washington Mystics in Monday's Draft.

With the No. 19 pick, Cass Prosper has been drafted by the @WashMystics!#GoIrish // @ WNBA pic.twitter.com/NgMypwIFhT — Notre Dame Women's Basketball (@ndwbb) April 14, 2026

Prosper is the 24th player in ND history to be drafted and joins former college teammate Sonia Citron in Washington, who the Mystics took third overall a year ago.

Initial reaction

I'll be the first to admit it, I was wrong. Last week, I second-guessed Prosper's decision to enter the draft, and again I was wrong. I knew Prosper wouldn't go in the first round, but I didn't see her getting selected any earlier than the third round.



And to be honest, I thought there was a decent chance she wouldn't get drafted at all. So much for that, though.



Prosper clearly made the right decision, turning pro despite having another year of college eligibility remaining.

Prosper's background

Propser only started one season for the Fighting Irish, but she made the most of it. The 6-foot-3 guard, who was named the ACC's Most Improved Player, averaged 13.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game in 36 starts this season.

Cassandre Prosper today 🔥



• 21 points

• 4 blocks

• 9/12 FG

pic.twitter.com/BeEbgO8NEI — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) December 7, 2025

Prosper's stats and playing team increased each year at ND, and ultimately, I think that, plus her overall athleticism, frame, and winning track record, appealed to the Mystics.

How Prosper fits in with the Mystics?

Propser isn't a clear-cut lock to make the team, but the Mystics are a good fit for the Notre Dame guard. Washington is a young team that doesn't have many established players on its roster, which means Prosper should be given every opportunity to not only make the team but also potentially play meaningful minutes.



And with Prosper being a bigger guard who can guard multiple positions and play with and without the ball, she has a chance to blossom into a nice rotational player.

After all, she improved every year during her time in South Bend and is super young. In fact, Prosper was the youngest prospect in the draft at just 20 years old despite playing four seasons of college ball.



The bottom line is the Mystics are coming off a 16-28 season where expectations aren't all that high, so there's no reason why, if things go south early, Washington will want to see what it has in Prosper.