Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Sonia Citron, Sun vs. Fire on Monday)

Monday’s WNBA action features some of the top picks in the 2025 and 2026 WNBA Drafts going head-to-head as part of a two-game slate:

Washington Mystics vs. Dallas Wings

Connecticut Sun vs. Portland Fire

Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and the Dallas Wings open the night by hosting the Washington Mystics, who are loaded with young talent such as Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, Lauren Betts and Georgia Amoore this season.

Then, one of the league’s newest expansion teams – the Portland Fire – aim to pick up their second win of the 2026 season against a winless (and rebuilding) Connecticut Sun team. Oddsmakers have set the spread for both of these games at 3.5, so we could be in line for some close ones on Monday night.

Over the last two days of action (Friday and Sunday), I’ve hit six of seven plays in this column. So, if you’re not tailing already, why not jump on while the hot streak is going?

Tonight, I’m eyeing a pair of plays, including a prop for Washington Mystics wing Sonia Citron, who is quickly becoming one of the best players in the W.

Let’s dive into the odds and analysis behind each of these picks for Monday, May 18.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 15-6 (+6.22 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 190-170-2 (+9.313 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Sonia Citron 18+ Points (-129)

Portland Fire -3.5 (-115) vs. Connecticut Sun

Sonia Citron 18+ Points (-129)

Citron has gotten off to a hot start in her second WNBA season, averaging 24.3 points per game while shooting 60.5 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from 3-point range.

A career 42.9 percent shooter from deep, Citron could take an even bigger step forward as a scorer if the 3-ball starts falling, making her a dangerous prop target on Monday night.

Dallas is just 12th in the WNBA in defensive rating and 11th in opponent points per game. The Wings opened the season playing at a super fast pace, but they’re now eighth in the league heading into Monday’s matchup.

So, this may not be a game that reaches the 100s, but it’s still a pretty favorable spot for Citron.

The Mystics All-Star has at least 12 shots in every game, scoring 26, 17 and 30 points against Toronto, New York and Indiana. I think she’s a little undervalued at this number, especially since Washington doesn’t have a clear pecking order on offense right now. Citron has proven to be the No. 1 option so far, and I don’t see that changing on Monday night.

Portland Fire -3.5 (-115) vs. Connecticut Sun

Both the Portland Fire and Connecticut Sun have struggled in the 2026 season, but I can’t get behind Connecticut at this price on the road.

The Sun are 1-3 against the spread and 0-4 straight up, losing games by 31, seven, 29 and seven points. CT has the worst offensive rating in the WNBA, and it ranks 13th in defensive rating, good for a net rating of minus-21.9.

Now, the Fire have a net rating of minus-12.6 (also bad), but they did upset the Liberty earlier this season at home. That same New York team beat the Sun by 31 points in their lone meeting in 2026.

Connecticut doesn't have a go-to scorer on offense, as Aneesah Morrow and Brittney Griner are leading the team in points per game (14.5).

If there’s one reason to bet on Portland, it’s the team’s shooting (fifth in the W in effective field goal percentage), especially from 3. Connecticut is 13th in opponent 3-point percentage and 15th in opponent field goal percentage (52.7%) in 2026.

I’ll trust Portland to get a win at home in a battle between two teams that will likely be near the top of the draft in 2027.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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