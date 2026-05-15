Mystics vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, May 15

A pair of 1-1 teams in the Eastern Conference face off on Friday night, as Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever look to win a second game in a row when they take on the young Washington Mystics.

Washington has a ton of young talent, led by Kiki Iriafen, Sonia Citron and first-round pick Lauren Betts, and it has played two really close games so far in 2026.

The Mystics beat the Toronto Tempo by three points to open the season before forcing overtime in a five-point loss to the New York Liberty in their last game. Now, the Mystics are 7.5-point underdogs against the Fever, who lost to Dallas in their opener before beating the Los Angeles Sparks earlier this week.

Indiana returns a lot of the core from last season, and Clark is finally healthy and averaging 22.0 points per game to open 2026.

Can Washington slow her down in this matchup?

I’m eyeing a player prop for Clark as well as a game prediction for this WNBA showdown on Friday night.

Mystics vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mystics +7.5 (-105)

Fever -7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Mystics: +285

Fever: -360

Total

169.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Mystics vs. Fever How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 15

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): ION, WNBA League Pass

Mystics record: 1-1

Fever record: 1-1

Mystics vs. Fever Injury Reports

Mystics Injury Report

Michaela Onyenwere – out

Fever Injury Report

None to report

Mystics vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Caitlin Clark OVER 19.5 Points (-113)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Clark can clear this line for third game in a row:

This season, Clark is averaging 22.0 points per game, shooting 45.7 percent from the field. She’s struggled from 3-point range (3-for-16), but it hasn’t stopped her from scoring 20 or more points in both of her games.

The Fever play at the No. 2 pace in the WNBA, so Clark has plenty of chances to get her offense, and she’s taken 17 and 18 shots in her first two games, giving her a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop.

The 3-point shot is going to come around for Clark, and while Washington is third in the WNBA in defensive rating it allowed 98 points to the New York Liberty in its last game, including 25 points to Marine Johanness, who went 6-for-13 from 3.

Clark’s usage is too high to pass her up at this number on Friday night.

Mystics vs. Fever Prediction and Pick

The Mystics have struggled a bit on offense early in the season (12th in offensive rating), but they do have a top-three defense which has helped them stay in back-to-back games. In fact, Washington is 2-0 against the spread heading into Friday’s matchup.

Meanwhile, the Fever failed to cover at home – losing outright – in their first game of the season against Dallas before picking up a road win against a struggling Los Angeles team. I have a hard time laying this many points with Indiana, as it sits in 11th in the league in defensive rating through two games.

I’m worried about Washington’s offense keeping pace, but if the Mystics (13th in pace) can slow this game down, they should be able to hang within two possessions on Friday.

Pick: Mystics +7.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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