Sparks vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, May 29

A huge bounce-back win over the Seattle Storm pushed the Washington Mystics back to .500 this season, and they’ll look to build on that at home against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night.

This is just the second home game of the season for the Mystics, who have one of the younger teams in the WNBA, led by Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, Shakira Austin and first-round pick Lauren Betts.

Washington is set as a slight favorite on Friday night, as the Sparks are expected to be without star guard Kelsey Plum (ankle). Plum was injured in practice earlier this month, and she’s been ruled out for at least a week.

The Sparks have won back-to-back games, but they are facing an uphill battle without their offensive engine on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, injuries, a player prop to bet and more for this matchup between two .500 teams.

Sparks vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sparks +2.5 (-122)

Mystics -2.5 (+102)

Moneyline

Sparks: +120

Mystics: -142

Total

168.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sparks vs. Mystics How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 29

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: CareFirst Arena

How to Watch (TV): ION

Sparks record: 3-3

Mystics record: 3-3

Sparks vs. Mystics Injury Reports

Sparks Injury Report

Sania Feagin -- out

Kelsey Plum -- out

Mystics Injury Report

None to report

Sparks vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bets

Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet

Sonia Citron UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-191)

This season, Citron has taken a bit of a step back as a shooter, knocking down just 27.3 percent of her attempts from beyond the arc.

After going 3-for-6 from deep in Washington’s season opener, Citron is just 3-for-16 in her last five games, failing to make multiple 3-pointers in all of them.

To make matters worse, the former Notre Dame star hasn’t attempted more than two shots from deep in three straight games. Until her volume and percentage from deep go up, Citron is an easy fade in this market, even against a Sparks team allowing over nine 3-pointers per game.

Sparks vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick

These teams are No. 14 (Los Angeles) and No. 13 (Washington) in net rating this season, but now the Sparks are down their best player in Plum.

Los Angeles’ offense hasn’t been a problem – No. 1 in offensive rating – but it also has the worst defensive rating in the league. So, without Plum’s scoring I am skeptical about the Sparks’ chances of keeping up in this matchup.

Washington bounced back from a loss to Seattle by beating it on Wednesday, and the Mystics are now 4-2 against the spread in the 2026 season. Los Angeles, on the other hand, is just 2-4.

Washington’s offense has been shaky, but it should get a bit of a boost playing against the worst defensive team in the league. If you’re going to bet on this game, I’d follow a simple rule: Don’t bet on a bad defense without its best player.

The Sparks fit that mold on Friday night.

Pick: Mystics Moneyline (-142 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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