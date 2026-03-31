Notre Dame Forward Ryder Frost To Enter Transfer Portal: What It Means

There's the old saying, "When it rains, it pours."



Well, that's what the Notre Dame men's basketball program is currently experiencing.



Sir Mohammed and Garrett Sundra both entered the portal on Wednesday, and it looks like freshman Ryder Frost has followed suit.



Technically, it's not official, but multiple reports have Ryder Frost entering the portal, and I'd be surprised if he's in South Bend next season.

NEW: Notre Dame forward Ryder Frost plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @JoeTipton reports. https://t.co/faYv4nmgl3 pic.twitter.com/sy9iQLufXG — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) March 25, 2026

But similar to Sundra, Frost played a decent role for the Fighting Irish, and is a fairly significant loss.

Frost's Stats at Notre Dame

Frost played in 26 games as a true freshman for ND, averaging a little less than three points a game (2.7 PPG) and slightly north of six minutes a contest (6.2 MPG). Frost finished in double-figures four times and finished second on the team in three-point field goal percentage (38.5%).



Frost's best game was in the season opener against Long Island University, where he scored 15 points -- all in the second half -- on five-of-six shots, including four-of-five from deep.

Initial Reaction to Frost Entering the Portal

This move doesn't really surprise me. And to be honest, I wouldn't be surprised if a couple more players enter the portal over the next week or so, especially with head coach Micah Shrewsberry reportedly garnering interest from Butler for its head coaching vacancy, per the Indy Star.

Frost has three more years of eligibility remaining and should be heavily targeted in the portal. Frost can really shoot it and was a heavily touted prospect coming out of Phillips Exeter Academy.



Frost was a consensus top 100 recruit and four-star prospect, who ranked as high as No. 79 overall, per ESPN.

What Frost's Departure Means for Notre Dame

First and foremost, it means ND has some open spots to fill. Regardless of the sport, ND has never signed a surplus of players via the transfer portal, but I wouldn't be surprised if the Irish add three or four players via the portal, especially in the frontcourt.

With Carson Towt graduating and Frost and Sundra entering the portal. ND lacks size. And after a disappointing 13-18 season, including a 4-14 record in ACC play, you've got to think just about everything is on the table.



Whether that be starting three or four freshmen or three or four transfers, who knows. But something has to change after finishing below .500 for the fourth straight season.