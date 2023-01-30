Notre Dame Women's Basketball Drops Two Spots To No. 9 In AP Poll

Notre Dame women’s basketball is down two spots to No. 9 in this week’s Associated Press basketball poll. The Fighting Irish (17-3, 8-2 ACC) had held at No. 7 for three consecutive weeks, but take a two-spot fall this week after losing 69-65 on Sunday at NC State.

South Carolina (21-0) remains No. 1 for the 32nd consecutive week. Stanford (21-2) moves up one spot to No. 2 after spending a week at No. 3. LSU (20-0) also moves up one spot to No. 3 this week.

The biggest faller of the week is Ohio State (19-3). The Buckeyes ascended to No. 2 two weeks ago and held that position for two weeks, but they plummet eight spots to No. 10 after suffering three consecutive losses last week. OSU dropped games to Iowa, Indiana and Purdue in succession after opening the season with 19 straight wins.

Indiana (20-1) is up two spots to No. 4, followed by No. 5 UConn (20-2), No. 6 Iowa (17-4), No. 7 Utah (18-2), and No. 8 Maryland (18-4) all ahead of the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame is still the highest ranked of six ACC teams in the AP Poll this week. North Carolina (16-5) moves up four spots this week to No. 11, Virginia Tech (17-4) is down one to No. 13, NC State (16-5) moves up five spots to No. 15 after its win over Notre Dame, Duke (18-3) holds at No. 16, and Florida State (19-5) is up one to No. 23 after losing to the Irish last Thursday and then beating Duke on Sunday.

The Fighting Irish beat Florida State last Thursday before falling to NC State on Sunday. They travel to Boston College this Thursday night and then host Duke next Sunday.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart

2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter