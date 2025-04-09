Former Notre Dame Star Guard Olivia Miles Joins Elite Eight Squad
Former Notre Dame star Olivia Miles dropped a bomb last Monday when she announced she wasn't entering the WNBA draft or returning to Notre Dame -- but rather the transfer portal. Well, one week later, Miles has picked her new school.
Her choice?
The only program to beat Notre Dame twice this past season: TCU.
Miles, who was previously projected as a lottery pick for this year's WNBA Draft, averaged a career-high 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game this past season for Notre Dame and has one more year of eligibility. The three-time All-American is also currently the active NCAA leader in assists per game and total assists.
As for TCU, this isn't the first time the Horned Frogs have landed an elite point guard via the transfer portal. Last year Head Coach Mark Campbell got Hailey Van Lith from LSU, and now Campbell may have landed an even better talent in Miles.
Could this be a trend? Maybe. TCU finished 34-4 and made it all the way to the Elite 8 but does landing Miles automatically make the Horned Frogs a lock for another deep NCAA tournament run for next season? Absolutely not. However, it does put them in a much better position than they were in 24 hours ago.
As for Notre Dame, this is a really tough pill to swallow, especially when you consider TCU ended Notre Dame's season in the Sweet 16, and now your best player hasn't only left, but joined the very team that ended your season. Let's not sugarcoat it, Notre Dame had a really good season -- 28-6 overall and ACC Co-Conference Regular Season Champs -- but the Irish got a lot of work to do to replicate what they did this past year.