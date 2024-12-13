Social media Explodes as Notre Dame Upsets No. 2 UConn
Make it three-straight meetings that the Notre Dame women's basketball team has taken down powerhouse rival UConn.
The Irish were a 79-68 victor over the previously unbeaten Huskies at Purcell Pavillion on Thursday night.
Despite holding an 11-point advantage at halftime, Notre Dame's lead was cut to just one in the final seconds of the third quarter. That's when Hannah Hidalgo had one of the biggest moments of the night, hitting a three as the quarter expired and getting the Notre Dame lead back to four.
From there the Irish burst out of the gate in the final quarter and secured the win, which is its third over a top five team this season.
Below was some of the best social media reaction after Notre Dame locked down it's third straight victory over rival UConn. As you would expect, megastar Hannah Hidalgo received some massive praise after another huge night.