Social media Explodes as Notre Dame Upsets No. 2 UConn

Notre Dame landed its third win over a top-five team on the young season

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) celebrates scoring a three point shot during a NCAA women's basketball game between No. 8 Notre Dame and No. 2 UConn at Purcell Pavilion on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) celebrates scoring a three point shot during a NCAA women's basketball game between No. 8 Notre Dame and No. 2 UConn at Purcell Pavilion on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Make it three-straight meetings that the Notre Dame women's basketball team has taken down powerhouse rival UConn.

The Irish were a 79-68 victor over the previously unbeaten Huskies at Purcell Pavillion on Thursday night.

Despite holding an 11-point advantage at halftime, Notre Dame's lead was cut to just one in the final seconds of the third quarter. That's when Hannah Hidalgo had one of the biggest moments of the night, hitting a three as the quarter expired and getting the Notre Dame lead back to four.

From there the Irish burst out of the gate in the final quarter and secured the win, which is its third over a top five team this season.

Below was some of the best social media reaction after Notre Dame locked down it's third straight victory over rival UConn. As you would expect, megastar Hannah Hidalgo received some massive praise after another huge night.

