Electric Virginia Receiver Xayvion Bradshaw Has A Strong Notre Dame Connection

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has stated multiple times in recent seasons that the program needs more explosive playmakers on the roster. Well, if Notre Dame wants to add more explosive playmakers there is a prospect in the state of Virginia that has quickly become a must-get for the Fighting Irish, and that would be Bluefield (Va.) Graham star Xayvion Bradshaw.

Bradshaw doesn't have an overly impressive offer list ... yet. He has 10 offers, and Notre Dame is certainly his biggest offer thus far, but as more and more teams get to see this dynamic wideout on film you can expect his offer list to explode in coming months.

The Graham star is listed at 6-0 and 185 pounds and holds a three-star grade as an athlete on 247Sports.com, but do not be deterred by that rating. Irish Breakdown publisher Bryan Driskell gave Bradshaw a 4.0-star grade on the IB scale and ranks him as a Top 100 caliber recruit, and that is a result of the dynamic prospect's playmaking ability.

Notre Dame wide receivers coach Del Alexander has been in close contact with Bradshaw lately, and the two have quickly formed a strong bond since the Fighting Irish target picked up his offer on March 2.

“He is a great guy,” Bradshaw told Irish Breakdown. “He tries to stay in touch all the time. We've been set up on two Zoom calls, and the first one was him really teaching me about the excellence of Notre Dame. The second was a bunch of videos showing me what it's like on a regular game day and showing me what it's like on a Friday before a game day. Then he said our next virtual meeting could be a tour, so we really have been staying in touch. I actually have a Zoom call with them [Wednesday] at 3 o'clock for 15 to 20 minutes.”

During those calls, Bradshaw had an opportunity to learn more about school's rich tradition and the opportunities that are afforded to Notre Dame players, which are elements that he can add to his already deep familiarity of the program.

“One thing I learned on a Zoom call was a bunch of history, and that they had paid partnerships with a network on TV as the only college football team to do it,” Bradshaw said. “All their games are streamed on it. I learned about the amount of players that have made it to the NFL from there, some big names that came and played and did speeches there.”

In terms of the Fighting Irish's television presence, Bradshaw has already watched the school play countless times, and that activity has created some fond memories between he and other members of his family.

“I remember walking downstairs sometime at my grandparents house and just seeing the Notre Dame game was always on,” Bradshaw recalled. “There were some Notre Dame shirts hanging everywhere and they always had it on. I would go over there and start liking Notre Dame just because it was on every single Saturday. I was a part of that winning streak they went on a few years ago, and ever since I've just had interest in it. My coach also told me that was his dream school and that it's his team right there.”

In addition to Notre Dame, Bradshaw also possesses scholarships from West Virginia, Virginia, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Purdue, Appalachian State, Kansas, Marshall and Toledo.

In terms of his decision timeline, Bradshaw would like to visit as many schools as he can once the dead period runs out. From there, a Summer commitment sounds like a strong possibility so that he can focus on making a trip postseason push with his teammates for his final season in high school.

Notre Dame 2022 quarterback commit Steve Angeli has also made Bradshaw a priority in the class, and the two are beginning to strike up an early friendship.

