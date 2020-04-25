Live Blog: 2020 NFL Draft - Day 3

The final day of the 2020 NFL Draft is about to start, and there are still plenty of Notre Dame players left on the board.

Teams will go through rounds four through seven, and there's a good chance we'll hear more names of former Irish players. Cornerback Troy Pride Jr. and defensive end Khalid Kareem are sure to hear their names called, and safeties Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott have been placed in a number of mock drafts.

Of course, there are others like running back Tony Jones Jr., linebacker Asmar Bilal and wide receiver Chris Finke that are hoping to have their names called as well. Whoever doesn't get signed will have the opportunity to sign as an undrafted free agent.

Irish Breakdown will have updates on all the selections, provide in depth analysis of where all the Notre Dame players are selected and of course, be there for the NFL Draft chat!

ROUND 4

#121 DETROIT LIONS - Logan Stenberg, G, Kentucky

#120 NEW YORK JETS - Lamical Perine, RB, Florida

#119 ATLANTA FALCONS - Mykal Walker, LB, Fresno State

#118 DENVER BRONCOS - Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

#117 MINNESOTA VIKINGS - D.J. Wonnum, EDGE, South Carolina

#116 JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS - Ben Bartch, OT, St. John's (Minn.)

#115 CLEVELAND BROWNS - Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic

Analysis: This was my second best tight end of the draft. Very good value pick for the Browns, even though it wasn't a position of need, he can really play.

#114 ARIZONA CARDINALS - Leki Fotu, DT, Utah

#113 CAROLINA PANTHERS - Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame

Analysis: Carolina has struggled to find cornerbacks since letting Josh Norman was let go several seasons ago. In landing Pride, the Panthers get arguably the fastest cornerback in the draft, and one of the most experienced. Pride gave up just 7 touchdowns in four seasons, and his speed allows him to be a high-level cover player. The Panthers are getting a player that can immediately step into a nickel role, but his speed and coverage ability gives him the potential to develop into a regular starter in time.

#112 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS - Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA

#111 MIAMI DOLPHINS - Solomon Kindley, G, Georgia

#110 NEW YORK GIANTS - Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA

#109 LAS VEGAS RAIDERS - John Simpson, G, Clemson

#108 WASHINGTON REDSKINS - Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU

Analysis: Character concerns dropped him way down. Daniel Jeremiah is correct, he's a second round talent for sure. If he can grow up he'll be a good one, but that's a big if.

#107 CINCINNATI BENGALS - Akeem Davis-Gaither, ILB, Appalachian State

Before that begins let's take a look at the action for former Notre Dame players and other draft action up to this point.

