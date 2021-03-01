SI Mock Draft: Four Notre Dame Players In Three Rounds

There were four Notre Dame players chosen in the first three rounds in the latest NFL Draft Bible Mock Draft

Notre Dame had four players going in the first three rounds in the latest mock draft from Ryan Roberts of the NFL Draft Bible. That included a first rounder, a second rounder and a pair of third rounders.

Roberts has former Notre Dame All-American linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah going in the first round to the Cleveland Browns with the No. 26 overall pick.

Here is what Roberts had to say about the star linebacker heading to the Browns:

"There is no better fit for Cleveland than Jeremiah Owusu-Koaramoah, who has proven to be a fierce playmaker, something the Browns sorely lack. As he proved playing the rover position for Notre Dame, ‘JOK’ is the type of versatile piece that brings an endless possibility to a defense."

Here is Roberts and I discussing the draft prospects for Owusu-Koramoah:

Roberts had former Notre Dame left tackle Liam Eichenberg going No. 39 overall to Carolina Panthers, which is early in the second round. That would mean Eichenberg becomes the first Notre Dame left tackle of the Brian Kelly era to not get selected in the first round.

Going early in round three is former Irish guard Aaron Banks, who Roberts has going No. 69 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals. Eichenberg and Banks were both consensus All-Americans for the Fighting Irish this past season.

Roberts has Eichenberg and Banks both going ahead of Alabama left tackle Alex Leatherwood, who he has going No. 72 overall to the Detroit Lions.

Tight end Tommy Tremble is slated to go No. 96 overall to the New England Patriots, which is late in the third round.

Should Notre Dame put four players in the first three rounds like Roberts projects it would mark the first time since the 2016 NFL Draft that Notre Dame put at least four players in the first three rounds. It would be just the third time since 2000 that Notre Dame had at least four players taken in the first three rounds.

