2025 NFL Draft: Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison Hears Name Called in Second Round

Notre Dame defensive back Benjamin Morrison was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday

Jared Shlensky

Notre Dame corner back Benjamin Morrison (20) walks with his team during warm ups before a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Northern Illinois at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame corner back Benjamin Morrison (20) walks with his team during warm ups before a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Northern Illinois at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in South Bend. / Michael Clubb / USA TODAY NETWORK
Notre Dame fans hoping to hear someone's name called in the first round of this year's NFL Draft on Thursday were sadly disappointed.

Fortunately, someone -- defensive back Benjamin Morrison -- got his name called in the second round. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected the junior with the 53rd overall pick on Friday, with more Irish players to follow.

Morrison very well may have been a first-round pick if he didn't see his season cut short in the sixth game of the year against Stanford due to a season-ending hip injury, but still, head coach Todd Bowles and the Bucs liked what they say from the preseason All-American and snagged him in the second round.

And it's not like he wasn't productive in those six games. Morrison made 20 tackles and broke up four passes.

And as a sophomore in 2023, Morrison caught everyone's attention as a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe award, given to the nation's best defensive back. He led the Fighting Irish with 10 pass breakups, was second on the team with three picks and recorded 31 tackles, including 3.5 for loss in 12 games.

Abd now he's on Tampa Bay.

Assuming Morrison is healthy for training camp, he'll get a legitimate shot to compete for significant playing time for a team that needs the secondary help.

It's a great fit for Morrison - even if he slid further than he'd like.

Bowles is a defensive coach who's had success with a lot of young defensive backs like Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jamel Dean. That, and Morrison's dad -- Darryl Morrison -- played with Bowles at Washington.

Morrison might have had to wait longer than expected to hear his name, but in this case, it's worth it.

