Irish Breakdown

6 Former Notre Dame Stars Set to Shine on NFL Championship Sunday Rosters

More than a handful of former Notre Dame players arestill vying to make it to Super Bowl 59

Nick Shepkowski

Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman leaves the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcons at Northwest Stadium.
Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman leaves the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcons at Northwest Stadium. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's one of the best football days of the year for NFL fans as the AFC and NFC Championship games are set for this afternoon with trips to Super Bowl 59 on the line.

First up it's the Washington Commanders, looking for a Super Bowl trip for the first time in 33 years. They travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles who are looking for their third trip in the last seven seasons.

In the AFC the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills as the Chiefs are vying for their third-straight Super Bowl win.

If you don't have a rooting interest, perhaps rooting for former Notre Dame stars is up your alley. Here are the six former Golden Domers on rosters of the NFL's final four remaining teams.

Philadelphia Eagles:

Ian Book, QB

Ian Book warms up with the Philadelphia Eagle
Dec 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) and quarterback Ian Book (13) during warmups against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

After injuries to quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Kenny Pickett in December, Ian Book was signed to the Eagles active roster. He has since been waived and resigned to the Eagles practice squad.

Washington Commanders:

Sheldon Day, DL

Sheldon Day runs out for the Washington Commanders against the Philadelphia Eagle
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Sheldon Day (64) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Day has been an enjoying an NFL career since 2016 but this is his first year in Washington. This season he recorded a career-high 24 tackles during the regular season.

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, DE

Javontate Jean-Baptiste makes a tackle for Washington against the Cowboy
Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste (90) tackles Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) at Northwest Stadium. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The rookie who transferred to Notre Dame for his final season in 2023 was drafted in the seventh round by Washington. Jean-Baptiste made 13 tackles in the regular season along with one sack before making three tackles for the Commanders in the first two rounds of this postseason.

Sam Hartman, QB

Washington Commanders QB Sam Hartma
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman (15) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hartman went undrafted in the NFL draft but signed as a free agent with the Washington Commanders last spring. Signed to their practice squad, Hartman was promoted to the active roster for nearly a month this regular season while backup Marcus Mariota was injured. Hartman is currently on the Commanders practice squad.

Kansas City Chiefs:

Drue Tranquill, LB

Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquil
Dec 15, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) celebrates a fumble recovery against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Tranquill has been in the NFL since 2019 and is looking for a second ring in his second season with Kansas City. The former Notre Dame captain recorded 94 tackles this season while picking up a pair of sacks and recovering two fumbles.

Spencer Shrader, K

Spencer Shrader kicks a field goal for the Chiefs in 202
Nov 24, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Spencer Shrader (40) looks towards the goal post during a field goal attempt during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Spencer Shrader played in four NFL games this season for three different teams. Starting with the Colts, Shrader also played a game for the Jets, before being picked up by the Chiefs. He hit a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs to beat Carolina this year before a hamstring injury forced him to the sidelines. Shrader is injured currently but made the most of his opportunities this season, making all five field goals and nine extra points he attempted.

Buffalo Bills:

No former Notre Dame players

More From Notre Dame on SI

2025 Notre Dame Football Off-Season Roster Tracker

Shane Gillis Wants to Help Notre Dame's NIL Arms Race

Notre Dame Set to Open 2025 Season at Old Rival on a Sunday Night

Ranking Notre Dame's 2024 Games by Satisfaction Level


Kirk Herbstreit Analyzes Notre Dame's Staying Power in College Football Ranks

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football