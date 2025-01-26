6 Former Notre Dame Stars Set to Shine on NFL Championship Sunday Rosters
It's one of the best football days of the year for NFL fans as the AFC and NFC Championship games are set for this afternoon with trips to Super Bowl 59 on the line.
First up it's the Washington Commanders, looking for a Super Bowl trip for the first time in 33 years. They travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles who are looking for their third trip in the last seven seasons.
In the AFC the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills as the Chiefs are vying for their third-straight Super Bowl win.
If you don't have a rooting interest, perhaps rooting for former Notre Dame stars is up your alley. Here are the six former Golden Domers on rosters of the NFL's final four remaining teams.
Philadelphia Eagles:
Ian Book, QB
After injuries to quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Kenny Pickett in December, Ian Book was signed to the Eagles active roster. He has since been waived and resigned to the Eagles practice squad.
Washington Commanders:
Sheldon Day, DL
Day has been an enjoying an NFL career since 2016 but this is his first year in Washington. This season he recorded a career-high 24 tackles during the regular season.
Javontae Jean-Baptiste, DE
The rookie who transferred to Notre Dame for his final season in 2023 was drafted in the seventh round by Washington. Jean-Baptiste made 13 tackles in the regular season along with one sack before making three tackles for the Commanders in the first two rounds of this postseason.
Sam Hartman, QB
Hartman went undrafted in the NFL draft but signed as a free agent with the Washington Commanders last spring. Signed to their practice squad, Hartman was promoted to the active roster for nearly a month this regular season while backup Marcus Mariota was injured. Hartman is currently on the Commanders practice squad.
Kansas City Chiefs:
Drue Tranquill, LB
Tranquill has been in the NFL since 2019 and is looking for a second ring in his second season with Kansas City. The former Notre Dame captain recorded 94 tackles this season while picking up a pair of sacks and recovering two fumbles.
Spencer Shrader, K
Spencer Shrader played in four NFL games this season for three different teams. Starting with the Colts, Shrader also played a game for the Jets, before being picked up by the Chiefs. He hit a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs to beat Carolina this year before a hamstring injury forced him to the sidelines. Shrader is injured currently but made the most of his opportunities this season, making all five field goals and nine extra points he attempted.
Buffalo Bills:
No former Notre Dame players