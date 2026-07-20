Notre Dame's 2027 recruiting class is nearly complete, as Marcus Freeman and company have 22 verbal commitments in the group.



While it's not entirely done, the biggest remaining target, at least that isn't currently committed elsewhere, will let his intentions be known by the end of the week.



Brayden Parks, one of the top defensive linemen in the country, has set his commitment date for this Thursday, July 23.



Parks has been a major target of Notre Dame for quite some time this cycle, and has Fighting Irish connections as he's legendary defensive lineman Chris Zorich's Godson and former running back Tony Jones, Jr.'s cousin.

Brayden Parks Final Schools

Brayden Parks comes with a four-star rating and stars essentially down the street (or down the Toll Road) from Notre Dame at Brother Rice in Chicago.

NEWS: Four-Star DL Brayden Parks will announce his Commitment Thursday, July 23rd, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 305 DL will choose between Notre Dame and Oregon



He’s the Top Uncommitted DL in the 2027 Rivals300https://t.co/rQ4qDLU61I pic.twitter.com/Ukqgv3FvAE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 19, 2026

He checks in at 6-1, 308-pounds, and helped lead Brother Rice to an Illinois Class 7A state championship last season.



He rates as the No. 185 overall recruit nationally (Rivals Industry) and sneaks into the top 20 defensive tackle nationally, at No. 18 (247Sports Composite).



Although Notre Dame has been viewed as the team to beat for the majority of time, Oregon has made this recruitment much more challenging than many expected.

As a result, Thursday's decision for Parks will come down to Notre Dame and Dan Lanning's Ducks.

Notre Dame's Chances of Landing Brayden Parks

Roughly a week ago, things really started to sound like they were pointing away from South Bend and instead to Oregon for Parks.

Parks recently spoke to Rivals about what his decision will come down to.



“I’d say it’s just a feeling thing. Both these programs, they’re top-five preseason rank, so the trajectory is there.” Parks said of his two finalists. “Both coaches, they’ve been in the league, put players into the league. Both head coaches, they’ve been doing great things ever since they got the job, so I think it’s just a feeling thing, What feels right.”

However, that momentum appears to have quickly slowed, and Notre Dame appears to be back in the drivers seat.

The Rivals Prediction Machine (RPM) is all aboard the Notre Dame train on this one, as it gives Marcus Freeman's squad a 92% chance of landing the Parks commitment, while giving Oregon just a 1.6% chance.

What Parks Would Mean for Notre Dame's 2027 Class

Parks on his own is a great talent, but he would take Notre Dame's defensive line class from being great to possibly historic.

Brayden Parks 6'3" 308 Chicago Brother Rice HS, IL is one of the top 5 DT prospects nationally. Dominating for three years for 1 of the nation's premier programs. exceptional quickness, strength and IQ. 395 bench.@braydenparks27 32 tfl. Tough, aggressive and relentless. 3.1 GPA. pic.twitter.com/Y2jfW2UJwH — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) May 23, 2026

Abraham Sesay is a five-star defensive end while defensive tackle David Folorunsho is a high four-star/five-star depending on which outlet you choose. Meanwhile, Aidan O'Neill is another four-star talent that ranks as a top 150 talent, and Segun Alexander would likely be a five-star tackle, had he not reclassified to the 2027 class, and instead in 2028.

What that means is that if Parks ends up choosing Notre Dame, the depth on defensive line in this class goes from great to downright absurd.



It also allows some wiggle room for the group, if Parks does the unexpected and picks Oregon.

Notre Dame's defensive line recruiting has been on the up-and-up in recent years, and 2027 will have a downright scary class - that will only be that much scarier with the potential additon of Parks.