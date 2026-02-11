Breaking Down Notre Dame’s Two New 3-Star Defensive Line Offers

Last week, Notre Dame offered five high school recruits, including a pair of five-stars, and that trend continued over the last couple of days after Marcus Freeman and his staff offered two three-star recruits, both of whom are projected to play defense in college.

David Folorunsho, Defensive Lineman (St. Patrick High School)

The Fighting Irish offered junior defensive lineman David Folorunsho over the weekend, and to be honest, Notre Dame is a little late to the party.



The 6-foot-4, 280-pound junior out of St. Patrick High School, located on the north side of Chicago, has over 20 scholarships, including offers from the defending national champion Indiana Hoosiers, National Runner-Up Miami Hurricanes, and SEC powerhouses Georgia and LSU.

Folorunsho plays both defensive end and defensive tackle in high school, but I see him playing mostly defensive tackle in college. Folorunsho is lightning quick off the snap and at his best when he can rush the passer.



Folorunsho also does a nice job of using his hands to deflect passes at the line of scrimmage, in case he can't get to the quarterback.



Scheduling a visit with Folorunsho shouldn't be too hard since he lives less than two hours from South Bend, but getting him on campus is a must if the Irish have any shot at landing him.

Kenaz Sullivan, Defensive Back (The St. James Performance Academy)

Kenaz Sullivan plays his school ball in Virginia, and the junior speedster led the St. James Performance Academy to an 8-1 record. Sullivan, who's ranked as the seventh-best player in Virginia, per 247 Sports, has around 30 offers, including multiple out of the Big Ten -- Indiana, Illinois, Michigan State, Maryland, Ohio State, etc. -- and the SEC -- Alabama, Missouri, Ole Miss, and Tennessee.



Sullivan plays both offense and defense in high school, but most pundits project him as a college safety.



The Under Armour All-American finished with 85 tackles, 11 pass breakups, 10 tackles for loss, and five interceptions on defense, and as a receiver on offense, racked up over 1,000 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns.

Defense

85 tackles

11 pbu

10 tfls

5 int 2 pick 6s



Offense

32 rec

808 yards

7 rec td

23 carries

200 yds

4 td



Special teams

156 kr

260 pr

1td

Total yards 1,704

14 tds

Straight work💯https://t.co/otCVOVLvja@GHinsdalePITT @_CoachKThompson @wdboyd1 @RocCarmichael @CoachAJBrooks pic.twitter.com/CdrB9Yhf2E — naz-island 3⭐️ (@KenazSullivan) December 14, 2025

Sullivan has good size for a high school safety at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, but his speed is what really stands out. Sullivan has long strides and would be a nice fit in Marcus Freeman's 4-2-5 defense.



Sullivan might have to wait a year or two before he sees the field on defense, but his versatility makes him an intriguing prospect. Notre Dame needs to get him on campus fast if they have a legit shot at landing him.