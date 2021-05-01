Carolina Panthers Draft Notre Dame Tight End Tommy Tremble

Former Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 83rd overall selection.

Considering his lack of production, Tremble coming out after his junior season was a bit of a surprise, but he quickly rose of up draft boards due to his ferocious blocking. Despite being just 241 pounds, Tremble blocked at an elite level for the Fighting Irish in 2021. He was effective as an attached blocker, on the wing and from the backfield.

Tremble came to Notre Dame with the promise of being a top-notch pass catcher, and his run blocking became a pleasant surprise. The Georgia native caught 35 passes for 401 yards and four scores during his Notre Dame career, but there is plenty of potential for Tremble to continue making big strides as a pass blocker.

A true junior when he came out, Tremble needs a lot of refinement in the pass game. His route running needs work from both a technical standpoint and an execution standpoint. When his technique is sound he has the speed (4.59 at the Notre Dame Pro Day) and athleticism to create separation from linebackers and safeties.

Tremble has shown good ball skills at times, but like his route running he hasn’t shown the consistency needed to dominate in the pass game. If he can clean up those two parts of his game, and they are certainly traits that can be improved and enhanced, he could outplay his draft position.

