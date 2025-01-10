WATCH: Christian Gray Makes Play Of The Season for Notre Dame Football
Notre Dame defensive back Christian Gray had an up-and-down season for the Fighting Irish, to say the least.
He has made massive plays, such as the pick-six to seal the game against USC that sent Notre Dame to the playoffs, and he has also been burned and picked on a good amount in this 2024/25 season.
Gray's aggressive nature and tendencies have helped and hurt him, but trusting his instincts and closing on an errant pass from Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is exacly what Notre Dame needed him to do to get the ball back.
Then, the Fighting Irish offense just needed to run the ball a few times, gain a first down and then leave it to kicker Mitch Jeter to send them to the national championship game, and he did just that.
Gray was caught on a penalty earlier in the game where he thought he had his first interception of the game, so to see him come full-circle to intercept Allar and give his team the ball back with a great chance to win was amazing.
Not to mention, the pass was not an easy one for Gray to come down with, but he made the big play when it mattered (again).
The sophomore cornerback has risen to the occasion in big games for the Fighting Irish defense many times this season, as he appears to be one that enjoys the spotlight and pressure of high-stakes contests.
Gray was the one that shot out of a cannon to break up the pass that won Notre Dame its first game of the season at Kyle Field against Texas A&M, he was the one with the pick-six against USC and again, he was the one coming up with a massive interception against Penn State.
He was under pressure to perform better than he ever has after Notre Dame's best cornerback Benjamin Morrison went out for the season and Gray has exceeded every expectation set.