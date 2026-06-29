The annual Manning Passing Academy took place this past weekend with plenty of standout quarterbacks from different levels taking part in festivities.

As always, several of the top quarterbacks in college football were in attendance, but according to at least one longtime NFL draft analyst, it was Notre Dame's CJ Carr that essentially stole the show.

Todd McShay Showers CJ Carr with Praise Following Manning Passing Academy

Following the annual Manning Passing Academy event, longtime NFL draft analyst Todd McShay discussed the performances from different quarterbacks. It was crystal clear that Carr put on quite the show.

"CJ Carr, Notre Dame," McShay said, when asked who he would have given the MVP of the camp to. "Wasn't even close."

"Julian Sayin (Ohio State) was there and Arch Manning (Texas) was there and there were a lot of other guys that were exceptional."

Very high praise from @McShay13 for CJ Carr after the Manning Passing Academy.



"CJ Carr was the MVP, and it wasn't even close."



Here's what he had to say on The McShay Show pic.twitter.com/0KsL5llrN0 — Locked On Irish (@LockedOnIrish) June 29, 2026

"His performance in throwing the football, that's the jumping off point. I know he's Lloyd Carr's grandson and he's been around football his whole life but man..."

"You think about (Tom) Brady and (Drew) Brees and you think about the modern day, like (Fernando) Mendoza last year, and you talk about the repeatable mechanics and form...how easy his stroke is...what's supposed to be hit is hit, when the ball is supposed to be out, its out!"

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaways

For years, we've sat and wondered if Notre Dame would ever have a quarterback again that was on the level of the obvious first round guys that would seemingly always beat the Fighting Irish in the biggest games.

Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones, and plenty of others have been on display for Notre Dame fans to see up close over the years.

"If only Notre Dame had one of those guys, then maybe a national championship would be a reality..."

Well, guess what...

Notre Dame has that guy in CJ Carr this season.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) drops back to pass the ball in the second half against the Southern California Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

I'm not going to go out and guarantee that Carr will end Notre Dame's Heisman Trophy drought or that he'll surge to the top of the NFL draft next spring, but I feel more than confident in saying he's going to take a big step this year and be the main reason for a more complete looking Notre Dame offense.

Yes, Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price are gone from the running game, but there is still plenty of talent at the position, and you get a star quarterback returning for another go-around, with his offensive coordinator returning as well.

That just might be the winning formula that finally gets Notre Dame over the final hurdle for the first time in nearly 40 years.