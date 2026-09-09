CJ Carr No Longer Heisman Betting Favorite

CJ Carr opened the season as the consensus Heisman betting favorite, but that's no longer the case going into Week 2 of the college season.

By no means did Carr play bad on Sunday in Notre Dame's 41-13 win over Wisconsin -- 19-of-29 for 239 yards and two touchdowns -- but unfortunately for Carr's sake, Heisman voters and sportsbooks care more about gawdy stats, not blowout wins against unranked opponents.

CJ Carr leads No. 4 Notre Dame to victory over Wisconsin ☘️ pic.twitter.com/K3JMrxwWGa — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 7, 2026

239 yards and two touchdowns is far from gawdy, but fortunately for Carr, he still has 11 more games to improve his Heisman candidacy.

As of Monday morning via FanDuel, Carr (+1200) has the fifth best odds to win the Heisman. Miami (FL) quarterback Darian Mensah (+600) is the new Heisman betting favorite after throwing for 401 yards and five touchdowns against Stanford, followed by Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (+1100), Texas quarterback Arch Manning (+1100) and Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

The good news for Carr is he has a cupcake game on Saturday against Rice, and if he goes off, which he is more than capable of doing, he could very well regain his spot as the Heisman betting favorite.

Same goes for ND's game in two weeks against Michigan State. The Spartans didn't look all that great in their Week 1 win over Toledo, so if Carr shines against Rice and MSU, he could easily reposition himself as the Heisman betting favorite.

Carr still has plenty of time to establish himself as the Heisman Favorite

But Carr's best chance of setting himself apart from the field is in October and November. The Irish play No. 14 BYU on October 17th, No. 7 Miami (FL) on November 7th and No. 19 SMU on November 21st.



BYU could very well be a top 10 team by October, Miami (FL) could be a top five team when the Hurricanes and Fighting Irish square off in early November and if SMU is still ranked come late November, Carr has a chance to put College Football on notice if he performs well.

Beating all three teams would certainly help Carr's case, but a strong performance against all three teams of that caliber, regardless if Notre Dame wins or not, would likely force the sportsbooks and Heisman voters to make Carr the Heisman favorite.

Obviously, anything can happen week to week, but just because Carr isn't currently the Heisman betting favorite doesn't mean he won't be come December.



Carr has plenty of time to sway voters' minds, and more importantly, he has multiple marquee games against ranked opponents to establish himself as the best player in college football.

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