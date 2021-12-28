Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Alamo Bowl Prediction: #14 Oregon vs. #16 Oklahoma

    Predictions for the Alamo Bowl matchup between #14 Oregon and #16 Oklahoma
    There are two bowl matchups on December 29th that pits a pair of teams with high preseason expectations but disappointing results, which is what we see in the Alamo Bowl matchup between Oregon (10-3) and Oklahoma (10-2). 

    Both teams were quality squads, which is why they won 10 games each and finished ranked in the Top 20, but how they finished the season left a bitter taste in the mouths of their fans and college football fans. Both teams lost two of their last three games, falling out of playoff contention.

    Both teams also need to get some positive momentum heading into the offseason as they prepare to welcome new head football coaches. 

    Here are our staff predictions for the game.

    BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

    Prediction: Oklahoma 31, Oregon 20

    It's not just that Oregon lost two of their last three games, it's how bad they looked in losing those games. Utah embarrassed Oregon in both matchups, both physically and on the scoreboard. Oregon's offense sputtered in both games, and while Oklahoma is far from a juggernaut on defense, I fully expect Bob Stoops to have the team emotionally ready to play.

    Oregon's pass defense was inconsistent all season, and it does not matchup against the Oklahoma offense, at least not what I expect to see from the Sooner offense. Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams got a chance to regroup after a tough finish to the season and I expect him to head into the offseason with a strong performance. Oregon will have a tough time stopping him without star end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

    Oregon OC Joe Moorhead will look to go out on a strong note, but it's hard to predict what we'll get from quarterback Anthony Brown. If he plays well the Ducks could win this game, especially if the run game gets going. If Brown doesn't play well the Ducks will finish the season with another loss. 

    VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

    Prediction: Oklahoma 27, Oregon 17

    What can we expect from two teams without a head coach? Both of these teams had national title hopes until about six weeks ago and now they are both searching for an identity. Oregon will be without their best defensive player in Kayvon Thibodeaux who has opted out and entered the NFL Draft. I feel like there are more questions than answers when it comes to both of these teams going into the game. I still like the offensive weapons for Oklahoma and with Bob Stoops on the sidelines I do not think he will allow the Oklahoma players to give anything less than their best. I think the Sooners get the Ducks in the end based on matchups.

    SHAUN DAVIS, ESPN CHICAGO

    Prediction: Oklahoma 34, Oregon 24

    The sound of these two teams facing each other before the season began was most definitely viewed as a college football playoff matchup with two marquee coaches and players on both sides. Welp. Lincoln Riley and Mario Cristobal both opted to leave playoff-caliber gigs for greener pastures. Bob Stoops will be taking the reins on the OU sideline, while passing game coordinator Bryan McClendon gets the temporary job for Oregon.

    Oklahoma starter Caleb Williams ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the nation out of high school, and he has lived up to expectations, throwing for 1,670 yards, 18 touchdowns and only four interceptions while adding 408 yards and six scores on the ground. Oregon’s Anthony Brown threw for 2,683 yards and 15 touchdowns, but his inconsistency plagued the offense for most of the season. Brown will have to match Williams and that’s a tall task.

    RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

    Prediction: Oregon 28, Oklahoma 14

    This Oklahoma team is in serious transition. It’s tough to gauge what they are going to look like. My guess is that depth will be a major issue throughout this contest. At full strength, and a good situation, it’d be an easy Oklahoma pick here but the Ducks are able to take advantage of trying times for the Sooners.

