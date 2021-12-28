Cheez-It Bowl Prediction: #19 Clemson vs. Iowa State

The 2021 season certainly didn't go the way #19 Clemson (9-3) or Iowa State (7-5) thought it would. Both programs began the season ranked in the Top 10, but each spent about as much time outside of the polls than they did inside of it.

That makes the first ever meeting between the Tigers and Cyclones a very important matchup. The winner goes into the offseason with some much-needed momentum. This would be especially true for Clemson, who won their final five games of the regular season. The loser, however, limps into the offseason trying to figure out what went wrong.

Here are our staff predictions for the matchup.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Iowa State 27, Clemson 20

Perhaps I'm overthinking this a bit, but I look at a talented but scuffling Clemson team that is now playing without its offensive and defensive coordinators, and an Iowa State team that is about as stable as any program heading into the bowl season.

Clemson played much better football down the stretch, playing its best football of the year to close out the regular season with a 48-27 win over Wake Forest and a 30-0 beat down of South Carolina. If the Clemson team we saw at the end of November was showing up in Florida I would predict the Tigers to win, and win convincingly. That isn't the case, and I really don't know what to expect from Clemson.

Iowa State has a quality defense, one that allowed just two opponents to top 400 yards of offense. Jon Heacock's versatile defense should give an inconsistent Clemson offensive line some tough looks. If the line can hold up the Tigers should be able to score, but I also think the Iowa State defense is going to force mistakes by DJ Uiagalelei.

On the other side, Brock Purdy played good football down the stretch, completing at least 70% of his passes in seven of the team's last eight games. Don't be surprised if he picks apart the Clemson secondary, assuming his line can give him time to throw. The key for Iowa State will be doing just that, and finding a way to open up room for Breece Hall.

This is going to be a good game, but I think the Cyclones limit mistakes and make more plays for the win.

Prediction: Clemson 24, Iowa State 14

I feel about this game similar to how I felt about Notre Dame taking on Iowa State two years ago down in Orlando; this should not be much of a game. I am sorry to all the Cyclone fans out there but I just do not have much faith in the coaching staff or the team in general to show up against a program like Clemson. They proved me right two years ago against the Irish so I am curious to see how they respond in this one. They had everything set up perfectly for, at the very least, a conference title run but just did not show up each and every week. I think the depth of Clemson on defense will shine in this one.

SHAUN DAVIS, ESPN CHICAGO

Prediction: Clemson 24, Iowa State 20

Clemson enters the Cheez-It Bowl without offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and defensive coordinator Brent Venables after both left for head-coaching opportunities at Virginia and Oklahoma. Dabo Swinney has been the face of the success, but the Tigers defense has been the backbone of the program for over a decade.

Clemson has been used to having a decided mismatch at quarterback in most games, however, redshirt freshman DJ Uiagalelei struggled mightily in his first season as starter, ranking last in the ACC in passer rating. ISU senior Brock Purdy has been mistake prone at times but completed 73.1% of his passes for 2,984 yards and 18 touchdowns to cap off his Cyclones career. Two stingy defenses and inconsistent quarterback play has all the makings of a fourth quarter battle.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Clemson 24, Iowa State 17

Iowa State is a hard team to pick in these big games. Their offense has just been too up and down to trust, especially potentially without running back Breece Hall in this one. Despite a less than stellar Clemson offensive unit, they are able to squeak out a close one along with a dynamic defensive unit.

