Game Prediction: #1 Alabama Crimson Tide vs #14 Miami Hurricanes

The defending champion Alabama Crimson Tide kick off the season against the Miami Hurricanes in a matchup of the game's best program against a former powerhouse that is looking to get back on track. Alabama is looking to defend its crown while Miami is looking for a program defining upset.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Alabama 27, Miami 21

Call me crazy, but I think this will be a competitive football game. I predicted a more convincing Alabama win in our video prediction, but the more I break the game down and think about it I think the Hurricanes make this a game.

Of course, this assumes that D'Eriq King is back to full strength after injuring his knee in the bowl game that ended last season. He's the kind of mobile playmaker that has given Alabama problems in past seasons, but King won't be a one-man show in 2021. He has quality weapons, and his receiving corps received a boost when former Oklahoma wideout Charleston Rambo transferred in. Rambo hauled in three passes for 74 yards and a score against Alabama in the 2018 playoff matchup against the Tide.

Not only is Alabama quarterback Bryce Young making his first career start, he is also stepping into a situation where Alabama must replace two first-round picks at wide receiver, a first round pick at running back and two high draft picks along the offensive line. Yes, Alabama reloads, but even the Tide are going to suffer from those losses, and we haven't even talked about the fact overrated play-caller Bill O'Brien is replacing Steve Sarkisian as the offensive coordinator.

I think the Miami front seven is going to be disruptive, Alabama is going to suffer from some uncharacteristic mistakes and the Hurricanes will make this a close game, but I'm just not willing to go all the way to pick the upset.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: Alabama 35, Miami 21

Alabama has been so dominant in season openers over the last ten years you almost feel bad for the Hurricanes as both teams travel to Atlanta for this battle of ranked foes. Alabama has won by an average of 39-12.5 in openers and is 10-0 in that stretch.

Can D'Eriq King take his game to another level? There was a bit of a learning curve last year but he ended the year as a very productive leader of the Hurricane offense. His injury at the end of the season in the bowl game is still a question mark but by all accounts he is healthy and ready for game one. Will he be the King of old or has the former Houston Cougar lost a step? Miami will need him to be at his best when they face off against this Alabama defense.

The bigger question is, what will the Crimson Tide offense look like with new faces all over the place as well as calling plays. I think the rebuild of this Alabama team is still ahead of where Miami is so even though I have the Hurricanes inside the 18.5 spread number I still have Alabama winning comfortably.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Alabama 48, Miami 17

Under Nick Saban, Alabama has proven almost impossible to beat when the Tide have an extended period of time to prepare, and this weekend will be no different. Though Alabama again lost a boatload of talent to the NFL, they once again have the talent to reload. Bill O’Brien, this year’s Alabama offensive coordinator/the latest participant in the Nick Saban Disgraced Head Coach Rehabilitation Program, is tasked with taking a massive collection of young talent and getting them to gel. Bryce Young steps in at QB armed with over $1 million in NIL endorsements and will be throwing to Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams at WR. However, despite the talent on offense, the defense will be the strength of this team, led by Tennessee transfer LB Henry To’o To’o and what will again be a strong defensive line and secondary.

For Miami, the goal should be to keep this a tight game heading into the 4th quarter and use a strong performance as a launching pad into ACC play – but this will be too much to ask. QB D’Eriq King is a dynamic playmaker, even coming off a torn ACL suffered in the bowl game last season, but the Tide will shut down the Miami running game and force King to beat them from the pocket, which will make for a long night behind a suspect Miami offensive line that gave up 30 sacks last season.

I see this one playing out very similarly to Miami’s 42-17 loss against Clemson last season where the Tigers exposed the Miami offensive line. The Hurricanes do not have the talent on defense to survive a poor offensive performance either, as they need to replace their top two pass rushers from a defense that struggled against good offenses last season.

GRANT DELVECCHIO, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Alabama 52, Miami 31

I hate to be this guy, but it’s Alabama. There’s very little chance I pick against the Crimson Tide once this season. I think Miami will have a strong season in the ACC and I think D’Eriq King is one of the most talented all-around quarterbacks in the nation, but Alabama is another beast entirely. Has Alabama ever lost a season opener?

JP SCOTT, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Alabama 45, Miami 20

I don't think people truly understand what a well-oiled machine Alabama is. Nick Saban is the best to ever do it. He has the best roster in the country, pretty much every season. He's had the entire offseason to focus on this game. And yet, some people think Miami has a chance? Whether you like it or not, we all know how this movie ends.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Alabama 38, Miami 17

The U is back! Just kidding. Head coach Manny Diaz has the team going in the right direction but they aren’t quite ready for this type of matchup, even at home. Alabama’s defense returns a ton of talent on all three levels of the defense. While they are breaking in a new quarterback (Bryce Young) and a few new playmakers, Alabama is the perfect example of recruiting does for you. Expect the Hurricanes to keep it close for a half and then Alabama takes over in the second half.

SHAUN DAVIS, ESPN CHICAGO

Prediction: Alabama 38, Miami 17

Quarterback D’Eriq King is one of my favorite players in college football, and as much as I would like to believe he can lead the Hurricanes to an upset victory, I know the relentlessness of Alabama will eventually become overwhelming. Bama pulls away in the second half and Bryce Young shines.

