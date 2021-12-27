Birmingham Bowl Prediction: #20 Houston vs Auburn

The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl kicks off what should be a strong day of bowl games. Auburn (6-6) will look to get the SEC its first win of the bowl season after the conference dropped its first two games, while Houston (11-2) will look to give the AAC a second bowl win over a SEC squad.

Auburn needs this win to right the ship after losing its last four games of the season. The Cougars could earn their 12th win of the season, which would tie for the third most wins in the season.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Houston 24, Auburn 16

If we're talking about recruiting rankings this game shouldn't be close, and the Cougars certainly didn't look overly impressive in their 35-20 loss to Cincinnati in the AAC title game. Houston thrived against a relatively soft schedule, while the Tigers had to battle some quality squads down the stretch.

Houston's defense has been quite good against the run this season, but it struggled in the conference title game. Houston DC Doug Belk has oversaw a defense that has held eight of its final nine opponents to 110 rushing yards or less. He'll need to gear up to stop the Auburn run game and force TJ Finley to win this game.

The Tigers were 0-2 in games Finley started (South Carolina, Alabama) and averaged just 19.5 points in those two contests. Auburn scored just 10 points in regulation in its loss to Alabama to end the regular season. Finley averaged just 5.6 yards per attempt in his two starts and he went just 5-17 on throws at least 20 yards past the line this season. Houston need to make him beat them.

On the opposite side, the Cougars need to figure out a way to protect quarterback Clayton Tune. If he can get some time to throw the Cougars might be able to do enough in the pass game to win the game.

Prediction: Auburn 27, Houston 20

Auburn is favored in this matchup according to Vegas even though the Cougars are ranked in the top 20 and Auburn is not. I tend to agree with the sharks on this one. I think Auburn has at times been their own worst enemy this season and we have seen what they can do when they play to their potential. I think this one could get very sloppy but in the end I think the Tigers make fewer mistakes.

SHAUN DAVIS, ESPN CHICAGO

Prediction: Auburn 27, Houston 24

The last time we saw Auburn play, backup quarterback TJ Finley was fighting through a leg injury and struggling to put up any kind of offense in the Iron Bowl. He was only in that position due to the season-ending leg injury to Bo Nix, who has since transferred to Oregon.

Houston leads the nation in third-down defense with 25.58% conversion rate, and it'll be interesting to see how they attack a Tigers team that has running back Tank Bigsby and a stable of tight ends to use off play-action. Houston is coming off an AAC title performance in which it prevented the Bearcats from converting all eight of their third-down chances, but they failed to eliminate the big play in a disappointing loss.

Both teams will have major losses in the secondary. Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary and Houston’s Marcus Jones have both decided to focus on the NFL Draft. This impacts special teams as well.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Auburn 34, Houston 17

Auburn has been up and down up until this point but their athletes are just better than Houston. The Cougars have defensive linemen to harass but no second or third level defenders enough to slow down the powerful run game and YAC ability of Auburn. The Auburn front seven goes hunting in this one.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter