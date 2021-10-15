Game Prediction: #12 Oklahoma State at #25 Texas

There are some huge upcoming games in the Big 12, which has been a very competitive league thus far. Last week's Oklahoma vs. Texas game was one of the most exciting of the season, and now the Longhorns must take on another undefeated team, the Cowboys of Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State is not your typical Big 12 team. The Cowboys win ugly and their defense has carried them to a 5-0 start despite the offense scoring just 25.4 points per game. Texas is looking to bounce back after blowing a huge lead to the Sooners last week.

Can't Oklahoma State keep its undefeated season rolling? Can the Longhorns bounce back from a crushing defeat? We'll find out, and the Big 12 title game implications will be huge!

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Texas 34, Oklahoma State 24

Texas has averaged 52 points per game in its last four outings, and I just don't think the Cowboys have enough to keep them full contained. Holding Texas to 30 will be an accomplishment, but the Cowboys only scored more than 30 once this season.

At the end of the day this is still the Big 12, and you can't run the table week after week scoring in the 20s. Oklahoma State has yet to face an offense like the unit Steve Sarkisian is throwing out there. The Longhorns have averaged 52 points and 547.3 yards per game since inserting Casey Thompson into the starting lineup. I don't see the Cowboys being good enough to keep them under 30.

That puts pressure on Oklahoma State to finally find an offense. Mike Gundy's squad is averaging just 376 yards per game this season and has gone for more than 401 yards just once in five games and has been held under 5.0 yards per play three times already. Texas isn't a juggernaut on defense, obviously, but it should be good enough to keep the Cowboys around their season average.

Of course, this all assumes Texas responds mentally to its defeat last weekend, which is the biggest test of the week for Sarkisian and the staff. But if the Longhorns respond they will win this game, and I won't be surprised if its by even more than my prediction.

Prediction: Texas 28, Oklahoma State 25

This is a big game for Texas after blowing a huge lead against Oklahoma last week. Can they bounce back against a surprisingly undefeated Oklahoma State team? This will tell us a lot about the new coaching regime in Austin. I still think Texas has the horses to win this one but it will be close.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Texas 27, Oklahoma State 24

It’s almost like coach Mike Gundy and the Cowboys decided that while they had some great seasons with the high-flying Air Raid offense, they seemed to always come up short and it was time to try something different. This season, Oklahoma State is led by the defense – the Cowboys are second-to-last in the Big 12 in scoring offense but rank second in total defense and only allow 18.6 PPG. That defensive strength has helped Oklahoma State jump out to a 5-0 record which includes a win on the blue turf at Boise State – something that has happened only 12 times since 2000.

However, the Cowboys have a bad matchup this weekend on the road against a talented and angry Texas Longhorns team that blew an 18-point second half lead in the loss to Oklahoma last week. Texas is a much more talented team than Oklahoma State, as according to the 247 Talent Composite, the Longhorns roster ranks 11th in the country while the Cowboys are 47th. I expect this to be a lower-scoring game than is typical for these two orange-clad opponents, but ultimately behind QB Casey Thompson and RB Bijan Robinson, the Texas offense will make enough plays to win.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Texas 42, Oklahoma State 27

Texas isn't "back" but there is plenty of talent over there. Bijan Robinson might be the best running back in all of college football. Add that in with some talented playmakers on the outside and Oklahoma State could have some issues. The Cowboys have been very up and down - and just haven't been great thus far. This one ends in a blowout, that isn't even as close as the score would indicate.

