Game Prediction: #6 Oklahoma vs #21 Texas

This is one of my favorite games of the year, the Red River Rivalry matchup between Oklahoma and Texas. It is almost always an entertaining game, and now the matchup features two of the best offensive minds in the game. It will be the first time Steve Sarkisian and Lincoln Riley square off as head coaches in this rivalry.

The Irish Breakdown crew has evaluated this matchup and is ready to make our predictions!

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Texas 34, Oklahoma 27

There are so many storylines that I'm looking forward to following in this game.

Texas exploded offensively once it inserted Casey Thompson in at quarterback, but the offense sputtered at times against TCU. The Longhorns averaged 629.5 yards and 64 points per game in wins over Texas Tech and Rice. It has rushed for 345 yards per game thanks to the outstanding play of Bijan Robinson, who rushed for an average of 160 yards per game 7.3 yards per carry during that stretch. Oklahoma has been very good against the run all season, giving up just 83.4 rushing yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry.

Oklahoma has been one of the nation's best offenses for years but the 2021 unit has been disappointing so far. Oklahoma has averaged just 371 yards and 25.3 points per game over the last three games. Texas has been up-and-down on defense, holding Rice to just 272 yards (4.9 YPP) and TCU to 351 yards (5.1 YPP), but it gave up 35 points and 520 yards (7.8 YPP) against Texas Tech.

Oklahoma's offense is going to be better in this game but I think the Longhorns will be better. Robinson is going to put in work and I see Thompson hitting a couple big shots down the field, which will be the difference in the game.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: Oklahoma 37, Virginia Tech 31

This version of the Red River Shootout should be very entertaining. There are a lot of storylines to unpack and I am sure the tv broadcast will hit on every single one. The real questions for me are the following: Is the Texas offense as good as it appears? Is the Oklahoma defense finally good enough to compliment the offense? Finally, can Spencer Rattler operate with all the whispers and not so whispers to have him benched from an undefeated team? I am not sure we will get all the answers on Saturday but I am still not a believer in Texas just yet. I am going to need to see a little bit more. If they can pull off this upset then we can chat. Until then I will be riding with the Sooners.

GRANT DELVECCHIO, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Oklahoma 42, Texas 34

Call me crazy, but I'm expecting a high-scoring game. I still don't think I've seen enough from Texas to believe it yet. Oklahoma is the better team, they should take care of business, but Dallas will be live.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Texas 31, Oklahoma 28

Much like Notre Dame’s streak of pulling out close victories over inferior teams came to an end last week, Oklahoma’s run of close wins will come to an end against a Texas team that has the talent level to match up with the Sooners. After a loss to Arkansas in Week 2 that doesn’t look as bad now as it did, Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns have ripped off three straight victories and head into the Red River Rivalry in Dallas brimming with confidence.

Behind RB Bijan Robinson, who is averaging over 160 total yards per game to go along with 9 total touchdowns, Texas leads the Big 12 in rushing – but they will be faced against a Sooner defense that is the best in the Big 12 against the run. The key in this game will be Texas QB Casey Thompson, who has stabilized the quarterback position for the Longhorns. Since taking over as the starter following the loss to Arkansas, Thompson has completed 71% of passes for a Longhorn offense that has averaged 53.3 PPG in victories over Rice, Texas Tech, and TCU. The X-factor for Texas? Thompson extending plays with his legs – he has rushed for 115 yards in his 3 starts this season.

SHAUN DAVIS, ESPN CHICAGO

Prediction: Oklahoma 37, Texas 34

The Red River Rivalry will be the main attraction of the big games this weekend. Both teams come into the contest undefeated in Big 12 conference play. That means it’s not only a huge game with conference championship implications, but college football playoff implications as well. Spencer Rattler has completed 78% of his passes over the last two games, and he completed passes to eight different receivers last week. Both teams have explosive offensive arsenals, although the Sooners would be perfectly fine with domination the time of possession with their running game. As always, emotions will be extremely high in the first half, and turnovers should play a key role in who seizes control early on. Look for big play from both offenses and defenses, and the opportunity to be the hero going to the quarterback with the ball in his hands last. Honestly, the Longhorns are really attractive as an underdog in this matchup.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Texas 37, Oklahoma 31

Oklahoma has been very up and down thus far. Quietly, Texas seems to be putting things together. Expect a nice game from star running back Bijan Robinson and the Longhorn rushing attack. A late march by the Sooners makes the game interesting but Texas outlasts.

———————

