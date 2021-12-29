Peach Bowl Prediction: #12 Pittsburgh vs #10 Michigan State

On paper this should be one of the best matchups of the bowl season. Pitt (11-2) comes in as the ACC Champions and Michigan State (10-2) had a bounce back season under head coach Mel Tucker.

The game has lost much of its luster after Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III opted out of the game.

Despite that loss of shine it remains a big game for both programs as they look to cap off a strong season in order to head into the offseason on a high note.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Michigan State 27, Pittsburgh 19

Pittsburgh not only lost Pickett, arguably the best quarterback in the nation this season, it will also be without offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, the architect of an offense that scored 43 points per game and passed for 350.2 yards per contest.

Without Pickett the Panthers will have a tougher time attacking what has been a poor Spartan pass defense all season. Nick Patti will have his moments, thanks in part to having a star at wide receiver (Jordan Addison), but his lack of experience will prove costly.

Michigan State losing Walker stings, but it still has Payton Thorne, a pair of productive wide receivers and an offensive line that gave up just 18 sacks this season. It will be needed, as the Panthers had one of the nation's best pass rushes.

Thorne to Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor will be the difference.

Prediction: Pitt 17, Michigan State 7

This is an intriguing matchup and both were potential opponents for Notre Dame. Neither one got me too excited as a matchup with the Irish but I think the matchup between the two is very interesting.

Both teams have lost their best offensive threat in Panthers QB Kenny Pickett and Spartans RB Kenneth Walker who have both opted out and are preparing for the Draft. Those two are so important to the effectiveness of their teams respective offenses that I think both will stumble at times. This one will be left up to the defenses and will be low scoring. I trust the Pitt defense over the Spartand D.

SHAUN DAVIS, ESPN CHICAGO

Prediction: Michigan State 27, Pittsburgh 24

Pitt comes into the game as ACC champions after beating Wake Forest in the ACC Championship Game 45-21. The Panthers went 11-2 during the regular season, thanks mainly to Heisman finalist quarterback Kenny Pickett. He led an offense that scored 43 points per game this season, a tally that ranks third nationally. The Panthers come into the game winners of five straight with their only losses by a total of 7 points.

Michigan State is 10-2 and finished in third place in the Big Ten East Division despite a conference record of 7-2. It's a disappointing finish when you consider that the Spartans were the only Big Ten team to beat eventual conference champion Michigan but lost the following week to Purdue. That, coupled with a 56-7 loss to Ohio State, kept the Spartans out of the Big Ten Championship Game.

Both teams will be without their Heisman candidates and leaders, which makes this game somewhat of a mystery.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Michigan State 37, Pitt 32

This is another tough one to gauge. Pitt will be without star quarterback Kenny Pickett and Michigan State will be without star running back Kenneth Walker III. This should still be an entertaining game but I'm going with the Spartans.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter