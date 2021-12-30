Orange Bowl Prediction: #2 Michigan vs #3 Georgia

The Orange Bowl matchup between #2 Michigan (12-1) and #3 Georgia (12-1) is one between two very similar football teams. It also matches up a first-time playoff team against a squad that hasn't been back since 2017 when it lost in overtime to Alabama in the title game.

Georgia is the favorite but this is set to be a strong matchup.

Here are the Irish Breakdown predictions for the game.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Michigan 24, Georgia 20

These two teams are very, very similar. Both teams have outstanding defenses that are fueled by elite front sevens and solid secondaries. Both teams want to control the clock with a physical run game led by productive lines with talented backs. Neither team has elite pass catchers (George Pickens is fully back yet), and both teams have game managers at quarterback that won't strike fear into your hearts, but more often than not they will make the plays needed to win.

That right there is why I'm going with Michigan. Georgia hasn't exactly been a "big game" dynamo, and at the end of the day if all things are equal I'm going with Cade McNamara over Stetson Bennett.

McNamara has shown he can make big throws in big games, even when he's not putting up lights out numbers. I don't have as much confidence in Bennett.

If I am wrong about this game I don't think it will be because of Bennett, I think it will be due to the Georgia run game and Pickens making plays. Michigan's defense has been great this season, but when it has been vulnerable it's been against good rushing teams (see Michigan State). That's where Georgia could find success on offense.

Prediction: Georgia 24, Michigan 12

This is an intriguing matchup because it feels like they are looking in the mirror. Both teams want to run the football. Neither team has a dynamic quarterback. Both teams win with defense. So what gives? Neither coach I would say is very good in big games. This is about as big as it gets in college football. It feels like Georgia has been preparing for this game all season even though they dropped the ball against Alabama in the SEC title game.

Michigan is happy to be there after defeating Ohio State in the final game of the regular season. Was that their bowl game? Will they be ready for this game? I tend to think no. Even though I do not have a lot of faith in Kirby Smart I do have a lot of faith in the Georgia defense. I think they will make life very hard for the Michigan offense and I think that will be the difference. Big games in the SEC are just different than big games in the BIG10.

RYAN ROBERTS, RECRUITING DIRECTOR

Prediction: Georgia 21, Michigan 16

This is a tough one to project. Largely, Michigan and Georgia bring a lot of similar qualities to the table. Let’s go with the Bulldogs to get back in the win column after a less than stellar second half against Alabama in the SEC championship game.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter