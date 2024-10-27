Irish Breakdown

Playoff Projections Update: Texas A&M’s Big Win Over LSU Helps Notre Dame in College Football Rankings

The biggest Texas A&M fans in the nation may reside on Notre Dame's campus

Nick Shepkowski

Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Rod Heard II (2) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half against the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium.
Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Rod Heard II (2) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half against the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In a fall that has been full of wild Saturday's, October 26 wasn't overly insane by any stretch of the immagination, but was impactful for the outlook of the College Football Playoff.

Early in the day Notre Dame dismantled Navy 51-14, routing the Midshipmen while scoring its third win over a ranked foe this season.

Much of the AP Poll's top 10 was idle and although there weren't any major upsets, Ohio State was pushed to the max by Nebraska and Texas survived a challenging trip to Vanderbilt.

To close the night Penn State used a huge second half to survive at Wisconsin while Texas A&M erupted in the second half to very possibly put an end to LSU's playoff hopes.

So how do the College Football Playoff projections look as we put a bow on Week 9 of the College Football season?

Here's a fresh look at the 12-team field.

College Football Playoff Projection: Top Four Seeds

Ohio State slows down the Nebraska offens
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Cody Simon (0) tackles Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Ohio State won 21-17. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just a friendly reminder before we get going - this is based on what I think will happen combined with what already has this college football season.

Very slight changes to the top this week. The top-four teams remain the same but No. 1 and No. 2 flip. Is Ohio State's offensive line strong enough to make it the rest of the regular season without losing another game? I am not feeling good about this as the year goes on. They're still my pick in the Big Ten but I've got concerns about their championship chances after a concerning showing off a bye week against Nebraska.

1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Iowa State
4. Clemson

College Football Playoff Projections: 5-8

Notre Dame celebrates an interception against Nav
Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Leonard Moore (15) celebrates his interception with cornerback Christian Gray (29) during the second half against the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Oregon looked like world beaters against a solid Illinois team while Penn State went on the road and dominated Wisconsin in the second half. Notre Dame moves up after dominating Navy and with the credit it gets for beating Texas A&M on the road after what the Aggies did to LSU.

5. Oregon
6. Miami
7. Penn State
8. Notre Dame

College Football Playoff Projections: 9-12

Indiana celebrates yet another win by beating Washingto
The Indiana Hoosiers celebrate in front of the student section after the Indiana versus Washington football game at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 26, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indiana keeps its magical season on track by getting a home win over Washington and staying undefeated entering November. The Hoosiers move up a spot, as does Texas A&M after a huge win over LSU. Is Texas A&M going to be favored when Texas comes to town on Thanksgiving weekend? It's a real possibility.

9. Indiana
10. Texas A&M
11. Texas
12. Boise State

College Football Playoff Projections - Bracket

First Round Byes:

1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Iowa State
4. Clemson

First Round Games:

5. Oregon vs. 12. Boise State
6. Miami vs. 11. Texas
7. Penn State vs. 10. Texas A&M
8. Notre Dame vs. 9. Indiana

Notre Dame and Georgia battle in 2019 in Athens
Sep 21, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Mark Webb (23) and defensive back DJ Daniel (14) break up a pass intended for Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Chase Claypool (83) in the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Second Round Games:
1. Georgia vs. 8. Notre Dame
4. Clemson vs. 5. Oregon
3. Iowa State vs. 11. Texas
2. Ohio State vs. 7. Penn State

Semi-Final Games

1. Georgia vs. 5. Oregon
2. Ohio State vs. 11. Texas

National Championship

5. Oregon over 2. Ohio State

