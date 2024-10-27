Playoff Projections Update: Texas A&M’s Big Win Over LSU Helps Notre Dame in College Football Rankings
In a fall that has been full of wild Saturday's, October 26 wasn't overly insane by any stretch of the immagination, but was impactful for the outlook of the College Football Playoff.
Early in the day Notre Dame dismantled Navy 51-14, routing the Midshipmen while scoring its third win over a ranked foe this season.
Much of the AP Poll's top 10 was idle and although there weren't any major upsets, Ohio State was pushed to the max by Nebraska and Texas survived a challenging trip to Vanderbilt.
To close the night Penn State used a huge second half to survive at Wisconsin while Texas A&M erupted in the second half to very possibly put an end to LSU's playoff hopes.
So how do the College Football Playoff projections look as we put a bow on Week 9 of the College Football season?
Here's a fresh look at the 12-team field.
College Football Playoff Projection: Top Four Seeds
Just a friendly reminder before we get going - this is based on what I think will happen combined with what already has this college football season.
Very slight changes to the top this week. The top-four teams remain the same but No. 1 and No. 2 flip. Is Ohio State's offensive line strong enough to make it the rest of the regular season without losing another game? I am not feeling good about this as the year goes on. They're still my pick in the Big Ten but I've got concerns about their championship chances after a concerning showing off a bye week against Nebraska.
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Iowa State
4. Clemson
College Football Playoff Projections: 5-8
Oregon looked like world beaters against a solid Illinois team while Penn State went on the road and dominated Wisconsin in the second half. Notre Dame moves up after dominating Navy and with the credit it gets for beating Texas A&M on the road after what the Aggies did to LSU.
5. Oregon
6. Miami
7. Penn State
8. Notre Dame
College Football Playoff Projections: 9-12
Indiana keeps its magical season on track by getting a home win over Washington and staying undefeated entering November. The Hoosiers move up a spot, as does Texas A&M after a huge win over LSU. Is Texas A&M going to be favored when Texas comes to town on Thanksgiving weekend? It's a real possibility.
9. Indiana
10. Texas A&M
11. Texas
12. Boise State
College Football Playoff Projections - Bracket
First Round Byes:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Iowa State
4. Clemson
First Round Games:
5. Oregon vs. 12. Boise State
6. Miami vs. 11. Texas
7. Penn State vs. 10. Texas A&M
8. Notre Dame vs. 9. Indiana
Second Round Games:
1. Georgia vs. 8. Notre Dame
4. Clemson vs. 5. Oregon
3. Iowa State vs. 11. Texas
2. Ohio State vs. 7. Penn State
Semi-Final Games
1. Georgia vs. 5. Oregon
2. Ohio State vs. 11. Texas
National Championship
5. Oregon over 2. Ohio State