College Football Playoff Projections Shake Up After Exciting Week 12
It took a while to get there Saturday but some late disturbances in the college football force mean for some significant changes coming to the College Football Playoff projections.
The most important occurances Saturday night were No. 6 BYU falling at home to Kansas and No. 7 Tennessee falling at No. 12 Georgia. As a result, Notre Dame will almost certainly move up to the top six when the new rankings are released on Tuesday night.
But what does it mean for the College Football Playoff bracket?
Here is my best stab at a College Football Playoff projection after another wild weekend of college football, having Week 12 freshly concluded.
College Football Playoff Projection: Top Four Seeds
Oregon survived a scare at Wisconsin while Texas got by on a rather unimpressive afternoon at Arkansas.
I still don't see Oregon beating Ohio State in Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship game so I put the Buckeyes ahead there. Who knows, we could be setting up for these two now Big Ten rivals to meet three times this season.
As for the rest of the first round byes? Major changes hit the projections this week as I now move SMU into the role of ACC favorite and Colorado surpasses BYU in the Big 12.
1. Ohio State
2. Texas
3. SMU
4. Colorado
College Football Playoff Projections: 5-8
Oregon escaped the best shot at a regular season loss Saturday as it got by Wisconsin late in Madison. Meanwhile, Penn State obliterated Purdue and Notre Dame cruised past Virginia.
I'm assuming Ohio State beats Indiana next week in Columbus but how close that game ends up being will go a long way in how far the Hoosiers may fall...or dare I say, rise?
5. Oregon
6. Penn State
7. Notre Dame
8. Indiana
College Football Playoff Projections: 9-12
How in the world do you properly rank a handful of SEC teams that all have the same record? That's the challenge that awaits the College Football Playoff committee after Georgia stayed alive for the playoff by overcoming a 10-point deficit and beating No. 7 Tennessee on Saturday.
How do you rank the teams that all have quality wins against each other?
Well, who has the worst losses of that bunch?
There are still challenges ahead for parts of the SEC as it tries to sort itself out a bit more. As of now I'm projecting the following:
9. Ole Miss
10. Georgia
11. Alabama
12. Boise State
College Football Playoff Projections - Bracket
First Round Byes:
1. Ohio State
2. Texas
3. SMU
4. Colorado
First Round Games:
5. Oregon vs. 12. Boise State
6. Penn State vs. 11. Alabama
7. Notre Dame vs. 10. Georgia
8. Indiana vs. 9. Ole Miss
Second Round Games:
1. Ohio State vs. 9. Ole Miss
4. Colorado vs. 5. Oregon
3. SMU vs. 6. Penn State
2. Texas vs. 7. Notre Dame
Semi-Final Games
1. Ohio State vs. 5. Oregon
2. Texas vs. 6. Penn State
National Championship
5. Oregon over 2. Texas
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought:
Notre Dame getting to the top six seeds would be huge but can it get by Penn State as the Nittany Lions will be heavily favored in their remaining games. The most fascinating thing for me is how the log jam of SEC teams with two losses will be ranked this Tuesday. You can make a case for any of them in just about any order, but what will the committe actually do?
The biggest part of BYU's loss in terms of impact on the CFP is that is almost certainly guarantees that only the Big 12 champion will make the playoff from the conference.