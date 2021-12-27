Holiday Bowl Prediction: #18 NC State vs UCLA

NC State (9-3) and UCLA (8-4) both ended the season on very, very strong notes. The Wolfpack won four of their last five games, including three by double figures and the final win was a comeback victory over rival North Carolina. The Bruins won their final three games in dominant fashion, averaging 49.3 points in those victories.

Both teams will look to cap their bounce back seasons off with a victory and head into the offseason with a great deal of momentum.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: NC State 37, UCLA 27

The challenge for me in this contest is trying to figure out which bad Power 5 conference I trust most. Both UCLA and NC State played really good football down the stretch, but they did it mostly against bad teams.

UCLA lost back-to-back games against Oregon before going on a three-game win streak to end the regular season, but that success came against three opponents with a losing record. NC State's best wins in its last five games were against 6-6 opponents (Louisville, North Carolina), and its only loss in November was against 10-3 Wake Forest.

NC State quarterback Devin Leary is ultimately why I'm going with the Wolfpack. He's the most underrated quarterback in the country. Leary completed 65.7% of this throws, passed for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns while getting picked off just five times. He threw 18 touchdown passes during NC State's final five games. Leary and top wideout Emeka Emezie are facing a UCLA defense that ranked 110th against the pass.

NC State's rush defense is good enough to keep UCLA from dominating on the ground, which will put more pressure on their own quarterback - Dorian Thompson-Robinson - to win the game. That doesn't often work out well for the Bruins.

Prediction: UCLA 37, NC State 34

I do not think there are a lot of people that give NC State a lot of credit for what they have done this year. Now you could exchange the name UCLA in the last sentence as well and it would still work. I think the Bruins are poised to take another step in the offseason as well as into next year. The ACC and the Pac-12 struggle to get any respect but I think this one could be a lot of fun. I will take the fighting Chip Kelly's in this one that could turn into a shootout.

SHAUN DAVIS, ESPN CHICAGO

Prediction: UCLA 41, NC State 34

NC State ranks 19th in the nation in passing offense, averaging 288.4 yards through the air. Leary averages almost eight yards per attempt and more than 12 yards per completion. He has 4,433 passing yards, with 35 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has a talented trio of receivers who have all topped 500 yards.

UCLA is 6-0-1 against the spread in its last seven after scoring more than 40 points in its previous game. Running back Zach Charbonnet joins Dorian Thompson-Robinson in a dangerous backfield. Thompson-Robinson has thrown for over 2400 yards with 24 touchdown while Charbonnet has 1,137 rushing yards and 13 TDs this season. I expect plenty of fireworks in this matchup.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: UCLA 45, NC State 38

There are plenty of weapons on both sides offensively in this one. With players like Zach Charbonnet, Brittain Brown, Kyle Phillips, Greg Dulcich, Devin Leary, Zonovan Knight and Emeka Emezie, expect a lot of points in this one. Ultimately Sean Rhyan and offensive line will be able to wear down that Wolfpack front and come out on top.

