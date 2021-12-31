Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    Sugar Bowl Prediction: #8 Ole Miss vs #7 Baylor

    Game predictions for the Sugar Bowl matchup between Ole Miss and Baylor
    Author:

    The Sugar Bowl is one of the most intriguing games of the bowl season. No. 7 Baylor (11-2) and No. 8 Ole Miss (10-2) both enter the matchup riding four-game win streaks that included huge wins. For Baylor is was the Big 12 title game win over Oklahoma State, and for Ole Miss is was a convincing win over Texas A&M.

    Each team will look to head into the offseason as a hot program that ensures a Top 10 final ranking and a possible Top 10 preseason ranking in 2022.

    Here are the Irish Breakdown staff predictions.

    BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

    Prediction: Ole Miss 27, Baylor 17

    Baylor has been a strong defensive team all season and the Rebels have played much better defense down the stretch, giving up just 17.8 points in its final four games, which included wins over Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Liberty.

    Ole Miss was an explosive scoring offense the first five games of the season, but it averaged just 27.6 points in the final five games. The Rebels were able to get healthy during the down time, and quarterback Matt Corral decided to play in the Sugar Bowl. That decision by Corral made me respect him a great deal, and I see him going out on a strong note, even against a defense like Baylor's.

    The Bears are a fundamentally sound and physical football squad, but I don't know if they have enough firepower to beat the Rebels. It will be competitive throughout but I expect Ole Miss to pull this one out with a strong fourth quarter.

    VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

    Prediction: Ole Miss 31, Baylor 24

    I think this one could be a very fun game to watch and I am very much looking forward to it. I like what Baylor brings to the table on both sides of the ball but I also LOVE to watch Lane Kiffin's offense go to work. I think Kiffin's offense will be too much for the Baylor Bears in this one. The Ole Miss defense will also be a country heard from as I think they will give a few short fields to the offense and in turn a few easy scores.

    RYAN ROBERTS, IB RECRUITING

    Prediction: Baylor 45, Ole Miss 27

    Ole Miss is one of the more bizarre double digit win teams I’ve seen. There are holes everywhere. Without much high quality analysis instilled, Baylor is just a better football team. 

    Read More

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
    Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Matt Corral
    Football

    Sugar Bowl Prediction: #8 Ole Miss vs #7 Baylor

    41 seconds ago
    Jack Coan
    Football

    Fiesta Bowl Prediction: #5 Notre Dame vs #9 Oklahoma State

    1 hour ago
    Mike Gundy
    Football

    Notre Dame Opponent Notebook: So Who Calls Plays For The Oklahoma State Defense

    13 hours ago
    Cade McNamara
    Football

    Orange Bowl Prediction: #2 Michigan vs #3 Georgia

    15 hours ago
    IB Irish Breakdown
    Football

    Irish Breakdown To Hire New Recruiting Analyst

    17 hours ago
    Ramon Henderson
    Football

    Notre Dame Notebook: Blake Fisher, Playing Without Kyle Hamilton, Injury Update

    18 hours ago
    Bryce Young
    Football

    Cotton Bowl Prediction: #1 Alabama vs #4 Cincinnati

    18 hours ago
    Justin Ademilola - Defense
    Football

    Stacking Up The Notre Dame Defense vs. Oklahoma State

    21 hours ago