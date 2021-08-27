Cover Three: Week 0 Best College Football Bets

A look at the best bets to make for week zero of the college football season

College football is back! Week zero of the 2021 football season kicks off Saturday afternoon, and that means it's time to put your money where your mouth is!

Here are two games I'll have my eyes and money on, plus some season predictions there are still time to put money down for.

Nebraska at Illinois - 1 p.m. ET

Money line: Nebraska -280 (bet $280 to win $100) | Illinois +220 (bet $100 to win $220)

Against the spread (ATS): Nebraska -6.5 (-122) | Illinois +6.5 (-102)

Over/Under (O/U): 54.5 (O: -120 | U: -105)

Bret Bielema returns to the Big 10 with a focus on what else? The run game and defense. Moving former dual-threat quarterback Isaiah Williams to wide receiver gives Illinois a big play compliment to Mike Epstein and Chase Brown in the backfield. Senior quarterback Brandon Peters will look to conduct a potentially explosive offense that can return the Illini to bowl season.

Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers have lived on the edge of promise over the last two seasons, and this year is no different. There’s also an NCAA investigation and a new athletic director in Trev Alberts that has voiced his displeasure with the Cornhuskers' irrelevance. Some are even claiming this to be a “must win” season for the native son, and that makes the trip to Champaign a potential buzzkill for high expectations.

Illinois was 3-5 ATS (against the spread) in 2020/Nebraska was 4-4 ATS

Nebraska hit the over once, and that was a 41-23 win over the Illini.

The Bet: Illinois +6.5 and the over

Hawaii at UCLA - 3:30 p.m. ET

Money line: Hawaii +470 (bet $100 to win $470) | UCLA -700 (bet $700 to win $100)

Against the spread (ATS): Hawaii +17.5 (-115) | UCLA -17.5 (-107)

Over/Under (O/U): 68.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Dorian Thompson-Robinson! Remember that name if you’re looking for a longshot Heisman candidate ticket to cash sometime in December. The UCLA signal caller has the talent and tools around him to give Chip Kelly’s offense tons of production in the Pac-12. Unfortunately, the Bruins still must play defense and that part of the game may continue to plague the Bruins as most of their difference makers on that side of the ball now play on Sundays. Will Kelly have enough trickery in his playbook to outscore opponents and get the Bruins back to the top of the conference? There’s some hype around the program, but in LA, it’s all about the performance.

Hawaii has been quite successful against their recent Pac-12 opponents, as they’ve won two of the last three meetings. This includes another week 0 victory over the Arizona Wildcats in 2019. Second year Head coach, Todd Graham, focused on improving the defense last season as the Rainbow Warriors went from 98th in points allowed to 54th nationally. Now, he walks into the Rose Bowl with one of the most exciting players in college football for Saturday’s matchup. Chevan Cordeiro is a smooth dual threat quarterback that threatens to put up 300 total yards from scrimmage every time he plays.

UCLA is 2-5 ATS as the home favorite since 2018

The Bet: Hawaii +17.5 and the under

SEASON WIN PREDICTIONS

Of course, we have the usual suspects when it comes to the College Football Playoffs list of contenders, but there are some early games and things to look for in making good futures bet.

NOTRE DAME

Notre Dame seems to have answered its biggest question of the offseason when Brian Kelly named Jack Coan his starting quarterback. The talent has proven to be worthy of reaching the College Football Playoff, as the program ventures into difficult task of taking the next and biggest step from participant to champion. New defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman immediately paid dividends as a recruiter and Tommy Rees has his hands on the controller for his second year. They both have the challenge of transforming their units into champions. As always, the fate of the Irish comes to down to three pivotal games: Cincinnati at home, Wisconsin at Soldier Field, and USC at home. The Challenge: Handle your business and avoid complacency. Then, crash the tournament. ND +8000

CINCINNATI

Cincinnati and its returning talent are a solid bet to make as they come off an impressive 2020 campaign, and a great showing versus Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Their chances may come down to how they fare against the state of Indiana, as they take on the Hoosiers and Fighting Irish in non-conference tilts. These two games will more than likely garner respect with the CFP committee and go a long way to the Bearcats becoming the first non-Power 5 participant in the CFP and win a title, if they sweep the state of Indiana. CIN +15000

FLORIDA

Florida ended its 2020 SEC campaign losing to Alabama in the championship game, and the Gators will kick off their 2021 campaign welcoming the Crimson Tide to “The Swamp” in Gainesville. Dan Mullen has done an incredible job stockpiling talent on both side of the ball and that depth will get the opportunity to shine after losing multiple NFL first round picks. The Gators get Alabama at home, Georgia in Jacksonville and LSU on the road. An early loss to Alabama won’t hurt if they can take care of business the rest of the schedule. FLA +5000

