Cover Three: Week 2 Best College Football Bets

A look at the best bets to make for week two of the college football season

Week one of the college football season was certainly entertaining, and it was loaded with great matchups. Week two doesn't have as many matchups, but from a better perspective there are three very intriguing games.

Oregon at Ohio State - 12 PM ET

Money Line: Oregon +440 Ohio State -650

Against The Spread: Oregon +13.5 Ohio State -13.5

O/U: 63.5

Redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Stroud was up and down in his college debut, but his explosive wide receivers and wizard play-caller (Ryan Day) were the stabilizing forces the young signal caller needed to secure a 45-31 road victory over Minnesota. The Buckeyes rushing attack will be a major factor in this contest, as defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Ducks invade Columbus.

Stroud may not have as much time to survey the field as he did in week 1, and a balanced offensive attack would go a long way to neutralizing the number one player on most NFL Draft boards. Both teams will perform much better in their second acts of the season as the Ducks survived a home scare against Fresno State. Anthony Brown and the offense sputtered, but made the plays to win late in the game.

Trends: The Buckeyes lead the series 9-0, and were 7-1 on the money line in 2020. 5-2-1 O/U

Best Bet: Oregon +13.5 and the Under.

Iowa at Iowa State - 4:30 PM ET

ML: Iowa -195 Iowa State +165

ATS: Iowa +4.5 Iowa State -4.5

O/U: 45

The Hawkeyes were extremely impressive in a 34-6 dominating performance over the Indiana Hoosiers at Kinnick Stadium. The Cyclones were originally installed a six point favorite in this matchup, but Iowa’s big conference win over a ranked opponent has brought the line down a bit. The Cyclones struggled to a 16-10 hard fought win over Northern Iowa, and look to rebound with an offensive performance worthy of their top 10 preseason ranking. This game will come down to the quarterbacks as both teams will be stout against the run, and that should give plenty of opportunity for big plays in the passing game.

Trends: Iowa leads the series 3-1-1 ATS in the last 5 meetings. 45-22 and is The Under is 12-3 in the last meetings between these teams.

Best Bet: Iowa State -4.5

Utah at BYU - 10:15 PM ET

ML: Utah -270 BYU +235

ATS: Utah -6.5 BYU +6.5

O/U: 48.5

Some may view BYU based on last year’s performance, but there’s a huge piece missing from that 2020 team photo. They rank 118th in the nation in returning production based upon the SP+ ratings. Utah is once again one of the top contenders to win a Pac 12 championship, and they come in 21st nationally in returning production. Utah quarterback Charlie Brewer should be able to attack BYU’s defense with play action passes and the Utah defense should give the offense great field position with at least 2 turnovers.

Trend: Utah enters the game on a nine game winning streak. BYU was 6-4-1 ATS in 2020.

Best Bet: Utah -6.5

Lock & Key Pick: Texas A&M vs Colorado - TAMU -16.5

