Former Notre Dame Linebacker Shines Bright in Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Marist Liufau has been a mainstay on Notre Dame's defense the last three years, recording 118 tackles. 12 tackles-for-loss, and four sacks in that time.
Liufau entered the NFL draft following the 2023 season and heard his name called in the third round by the Dallas Cowboys with the 87th overall pick.
A little over a week into Cowboys training camp, Liufau is seemingly starting to lose his sea legs.
According to Patrik Walker, staff writer for the Dallas Cowboys official team website, Liufau delivered his best practice to date.
"It's going great," said Liufau, "There's a lot to learn for sure, and a lot to pick up as a rookie. I'm getting the feel for things and I'm definitely grateful to have great guys around me who are definitely putting me under their wing and helping me along the way."
"It gets a little bit easier [when pads come on] because you get your reps in, you learn the playbook more and things start to slow down," Liufau said. "And the more I study, I begin to think faster. … I feel like I'm getting more comfortable and I'm playing faster — also building confidence."
When Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (JOK) started to really develop for Notre Dame towards the end of 2019, Brian Kelly credited JOK's improvement in "getting lined up" as the reason for there being so much growth in his game.
Essentially, the "getting lined up" allowed him to stop having to think as much in the moments leading up to a play, and to instead just play.
As a result his game soared and JOK went on to win the Butkus Award for the best linebacker in the nation in 2020.
I'm not saying that Marist Liufau will go on to win defensive rookie of the year or anything like that, but as Derek Jeter has often said, the game slows down the better an athlete is prepared.
And it sure seems like that is what is going on right now for Liufau with the Cowboys.
