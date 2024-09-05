NFL Rookie Says Playing for Notre Dame Prepped Him for Life with Dallas Cowboys
No team in college football draws as much of a reaction as Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are either loved or hated by almost all with very few not having a feeling on the iconic program.
The same goes for the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. Say the name and you'll certainly get a strong response of love or hate from who you ask.
Marist Liufau to Start for Dallas Cowboys
Marist Liufau is getting set to start his rookie season with the Cowboys and will do so as a starting linebacker.
The Cowboys released their first depth chart of the regular season on Wednesday and in it Liufau is listed as one of three starting linebackers.
Liufau Compares Life at Notre Dame to NFL
The Cowboys open the 2024 season on Sunday when they travel to take on the Cleveland Browns. Although you won't find much winning lately in the Browns franchise encyclopedia, the Dawg Pound is often called one of the crazier fan groups in the NFL.
Liufau, who played at Notre Dame from 2019-2023 doesn't seem too concerened about the NFL atmospheres though, and credits where he went to college.
“You either love Notre Dame or you hate them, so everywhere we go on the road, everyone hates us, ”Liufau told reporters this week. “That’s helped me to grow as a player and kind of handle those environments and sort it out.”
Every Day is Game Day for Liufau
“I really just take every day and treat it like it’s game day,” he said, “so that when I get to the actual environment, it’s really easy.”
Liufau also went on to describe his first ever college tailgating experience, which took place this past weekend when Notre Dame beat Texas A&M as "very fun."
Liufau and the Cowboys take on the Browns on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
