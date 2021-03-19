Defensive End Isaac Rochell Signs With The Indianapolis Colts

Former Notre Dame standout Isaac Rochell is returning to Indiana after signing with the Indianapolis Colts

Former Notre Dame standout defensive lineman Isaac Rochell is returning to the Hoosier state, signing with the Indianapolis Colts. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Rochell signed a one-year deal with the Colts for $2.5 million that could reach $3 million with incentives.

Rochell was a seventh round draft pick of the San Diego Chargers in the 2016 NFL Draft. After playing just three games as a rookie in 2017, Rochell became a regular in the Chargers defensive line rotation in the next three seasons. He started six games for the Bolts in 2020.

The former Irish standout tied his career high with 29 tackles this past season, tying his previous best, which was set in 2018. That season Rochell registered five sacks, which is still the best sack performance of his career. Rochell also set a career-high with six tackles for loss that season.

Rochell will be tasked with trying to replace Denico Autry, who signed with the Tennessee Titans during the offseason. Autry had a career-high 7.5 sacks last season. Autry had nine sacks in 2018, his first season with the Colts.

Related Content

Will Fuller Signs With The Miami Dolphins

Three Former Notre Dame Players Find New NFL Homes

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter