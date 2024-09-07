Deuce Knight Drama: 5th Rated Quarterbacks of Last 15 Years
One of the nation's top quarterback recruits in the 2025 class, Deuce Knight of Mississippi, has been committed to Notre Dame since last September. Each day that goes by though it seems like its just a matter of time until that commitment is pulled.
Where Notre Dame would turn remains to exactly be seen but what would Notre Dame be losing in Deuce Knight?
Since we don't know what Knight will be as a college quarterback, let's take a quick look at the last 15 players to be rated as the nation's fifth-best quarterback in a recruiting class, since that is the number Knight ranks on 247Sports.
Spoiler alert: although there is some good, there is a lot of disappointment on this list.
2010: Jake Heaps, BYU
2011: Kiehl Frazier, Auburn
2012: Travis Wilson, Utah
2013: Shane Morris, Michigan
2014: Clayton Thorson, Northwestern
2015: Brandon Wimbush, Notre Dame
2016: Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State
2017: Tate Martell, Ohio State
2018: Justin Rogers, TCU
2019: Max Duggan, TCU
2020: Ja'Quinden Jackson, Texas
2021: Brock Vandagriff, Georgia
2022: Devin Brown, Ohio State
2023: Malachi Nelson, USC
2024: Walker White, Auburn
Be honest - how many of those names do you even recognize?
Dwayne Haskins could have won a Heisman at Ohio State and Max Duggan was invaluable in TCU's epic turnaroud in the 2022 season that saw it reach the national championship game.
Other than that there are solid players like Travis Wilson and Clayton Thorson, but good luck finding those true program changers.
The pending Knight departure (he's visiting Auburn yet again this Saturday) certainly stings, but its important to remember it doesn't make or break Notre Dame or Auburn going forward.
