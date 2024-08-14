Deuce Knight Now a 5-Star Recruit According to 247Sports Composite
Notre Dame football finally has the white whale that has long evaded the program on their line.
Deuce Knight, Notre Dame's highly praised quarterback commitment in the 2025 recruiting class has been moved up to five-star status according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
Knight is Notre Dame's first quarterback commitment to come with a five-star rating since Gunner Kiel in the 2012 recruiting class.
Kiel only lasted one season at Notre Dame before transferring to Cincinnati.
The concern with Knight certainly isn't anything to do with his talent, regardless of his official star rating, but instead if he'll end up at Notre Dame or not.
Auburn Continues to Press for Deuce Knight
Deuce Knight had appeared as tight with Notre Dame as tight gets up and until a few short weeks ago. The Mississippi product made countless visits to South Bend while also using his social media platforms to try and help attract more talent to Notre Dame in the 2025 recruiting class.
However, since making a visit to Auburn a few weeks back for Big Cat Day, Knight's commitment to Notre Dame remains but feels extremely shaky.
Knight hasn't been nearly as present online sporting Notre Dame colors or pitching for other players in the 2025 recruiting class to join him in blue and gold.
What's Next for Deuce Knight and Notre Dame?
As I said on Sunday after spending part of last week seeking more information, the thick of the storm with Auburn and Knight appears to have temporarily passed.
The key word there being temporarily.
As I was told, the vibe in Notre Dame's football offices late last week was that the feeling Knight ends up in South Bend isn't nearly as great as it was a few short weeks ago but is significantly better than it was just over a week ago.
We'll continue to cover this story as it turns. In the meantime, as long as the white whale is hooked, enjoy having a five-star quarterback officially committed to Notre Dame, Fighting Irish fans.
Now can Marcus Freeman and company complete perhaps the tougher task of reeling Knight in?
