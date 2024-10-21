Drayk Bowen Emerging as a Notre Dame Leader & Star
Drayk Bowen is a menace to opposing offenses
Notre Dame sophomore LB Drayk Bowen is having a terrific 2024 season for the Irish. As Notre Dame continues to survive despite a myriad of debilitating injuries, Bowen has stood up as a leader who makes plays every week for the Irish defense. He's someone, even as only a second-year player that can be counted on to do his job and do it well.
The future of Notre Dame's LB corps appears to be in great hands with Bowen and a player even younger than him, true freshman Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, who is also holding his own and having a strong rookie season. It's beyond impressive how advanced these players are as only first- and second-year players.
Bowen's numbers are truly impressive across the board
Just how impressive are Bowen's numbers this year? WIth his 9 tackles against Georgia Tech he now leads the team in tackles for the year with 38. Nationally, Pro Football Focus has his graded out as the 5th highest LB with a score of 90.5. As a true sophomore.
In a year full of injuries and depth issues as a result of them, having someone be so consistent week after week in the middle of the defense that can be relied upon to lead and make plays is invaluable.
Additionally, this is a terrific time of the year for an Irish LB to be playing great with both Navy and Army coming up that are tricky offenses to prepare for and defend against. Its onward and upward for Bowen and the Irish the rest of the way!
