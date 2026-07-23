Notre Dame's quarterback recruiting for the 2028 cycle continued its rocky start on Thursday as four-star prospect and Fighting Irish target Lukas Prock announced his commitment to Indiana.



This comes just a couple of weeks after quarterback prospect Trey Tigliaferri announced his commitment to Notre Dame, only to drop it and flip to Oklahoma days later.

Now, Notre Dame has to regroup and rethink it's quarterback plan for the 2028 cycle, as it had seemed to be making some progress on Prock, who was rated as the sixth-overall quarterback in the cycle by 247Sports.

Why Indiana Makes Plenty of Sense for Lukas Prock

Without even having to look, I'm sure plenty of message boards and thoughts on X from the Notre Dame faithful have been about Prock "choosing the money" or something of the sort.

The fact of the matter is, there aren't a lot of better options for a star quarterback recruit to choose right now than Indiana.

It just won a national championship while being led by Fernando Mendoza, who won the Heisman Trophy as well as became the first-overall pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in this past April's NFL draft.

If that's not proof of concept, then what possibly could be?

After Indiana landed five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales, the top-ranked recruit in Indiana for the 2027 cycle last week, it's obvious that the Hoosiers are only growing as another Midwest recruiting rival of Notre Dame's.

Notre Dame's Quarterback Plan for 2028 Recruiting Cycle

Notre Dame has to go back to page-one in terms of recruiting the quarterback position this cycle.



Tigliaferri being committed, even for a short amount of time, meant Notre Dame had the position wrapped up and could focus on the rest of the class.

Well, at least until he wasn't.

Notre Dame doesn't currently have any offers out to quarterbacks in 2028 who aren't already committed elsewhere.

Coming off of CJ Carr's surge last season and Notre Dame's ability to recruit high end quarterbacks since getting Carr, this stings a bit. It's not however a sign of trouble to come for Notre Dame.

For reference, of the 17 quarterbacks 247Sports rates as the best prospects in the 2028 cycle, 13 of them currently remain uncommitted to a program. It's just that Notre Dame went after the cream of the crop, and unfortunately came up empty.

I don't know who Notre Dame is going to make a priority target after Prock's declaration, but I do know it's far too early for the Fighting Irish staff to be panicking over it.