SEC Powerhouse Lands Former Notre Dame Defensive Back: Key Transfer News
A one-time Notre Dame defensive back is going to play for Kirby Smart
In this story:
Not even a week after Notre Dame beat Georgia 23-10 in the Sugar Bowl to move to the College Football Playoff Semifinal in the Orange Bowl, a former Fighting Irish defensive back is headed to play for the Bulldogs.
Micah Bell was a member of Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting class before transferring to Vanderbilt, where he spent the 2024 season.
Bell now heads to Georgia where he will join his older brother, wide receiver Dillion Bell.
Bell was ranked as the nation's 32nd overall cornerback by On3 in 2023 and the No. 265 overall recruit as well.
Bell will have three years of eligibility remaining with Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.
More from Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated
Bold Predictions for Orange Bowl Showdown
Orange Bowl: Point spread moves 48 hours before kickoff between Notre Dame and Penn State
Penn State Star Defender's Unknown Status for Orange Bowl vs. Notre Dame
ESPN Computer Model Projects Orange Bowl Winner for Notre Dame vs. Penn State Showdown
Notre Dame loses tight end for year in defeat of Georgia
Published