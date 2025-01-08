Irish Breakdown

SEC Powerhouse Lands Former Notre Dame Defensive Back: Key Transfer News

A one-time Notre Dame defensive back is going to play for Kirby Smart

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart looks on against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Caesars Superdome.
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart looks on against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Caesars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

Not even a week after Notre Dame beat Georgia 23-10 in the Sugar Bowl to move to the College Football Playoff Semifinal in the Orange Bowl, a former Fighting Irish defensive back is headed to play for the Bulldogs.

Micah Bell was a member of Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting class before transferring to Vanderbilt, where he spent the 2024 season.

Bell now heads to Georgia where he will join his older brother, wide receiver Dillion Bell.

Bell was ranked as the nation's 32nd overall cornerback by On3 in 2023 and the No. 265 overall recruit as well.

Bell will have three years of eligibility remaining with Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

More from Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated

Bold Predictions for Orange Bowl Showdown

Orange Bowl: Point spread moves 48 hours before kickoff between Notre Dame and Penn State

Penn State Star Defender's Unknown Status for Orange Bowl vs. Notre Dame

ESPN Computer Model Projects Orange Bowl Winner for Notre Dame vs. Penn State Showdown

Notre Dame loses tight end for year in defeat of Georgia

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football