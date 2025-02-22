Former Notre Dame QB Earns Spot on Forbes 30 Under 30 List
Former Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush is making a big name for himself in sports these days, but not-so-much on the football field.
Wimbush was given a huge honor earlier this week as he was named to the famed Forbes 30 Under 30 list.
Brandon Wimbush's Next Phase
Brandon Wimbush was Notre Dame's starting quarterback for the 2017 and part of the 2018 season, bringing a dual threat skillset to the position.
Wimbush was included in the list for the sports category as he co-founded MOGL. MOGL is used to help businesses with college athletes to form NIL marketing deals. He has recently shifted his role, now working on the Duael Track, a tournament style running competition.
Brandon Wimbush on Forbes 30 Under 30 Accomplishment
"Though it’s an honor to have my name listed on the Forbes 30 under 30, I genuinely wish it was a list of all the people who helped me get to this point," Wimbush said. "I clearly didn’t build MOGL alone, and if not for my fellow Domer Ayden Syal (‘17), this award may not have been achievable at all. So a grand shout out to him and our early investors and early partners—many of whom come from the Fighting Irish community.”