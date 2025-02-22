Irish Breakdown

Former Notre Dame QB Earns Spot on Forbes 30 Under 30 List

Brandon Wimbush is certainly giving Notre Dame's "4 for 40" a good name

Nick Shepkowski

Sep 15, 2018; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush (7) runs the ball as Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Kenny Hebert (42) defends in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium.
Sep 15, 2018; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush (7) runs the ball as Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Kenny Hebert (42) defends in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush is making a big name for himself in sports these days, but not-so-much on the football field.

Wimbush was given a huge honor earlier this week as he was named to the famed Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Brandon Wimbush's Next Phase

Brandon Wimbush was Notre Dame's starting quarterback for the 2017 and part of the 2018 season, bringing a dual threat skillset to the position.

Wimbush was included in the list for the sports category as he co-founded MOGL. MOGL is used to help businesses with college athletes to form NIL marketing deals. He has recently shifted his role, now working on the Duael Track, a tournament style running competition.

Brandon Wimbush on Forbes 30 Under 30 Accomplishment

Former Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush before the 2018 Citrus Bow
Jan 1, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush (7) warms up before the 2018 Citrus Bowl against the LSU Tigers at Camping World Stadium. / Matt Stamey-Imagn Images

"Though it’s an honor to have my name listed on the Forbes 30 under 30, I genuinely wish it was a list of all the people who helped me get to this point," Wimbush said. "I clearly didn’t build MOGL alone, and if not for my fellow Domer Ayden Syal (‘17), this award may not have been achievable at all. So a grand shout out to him and our early investors and early partners—many of whom come from the Fighting Irish community.”

More From Notre Dame On SI

Did Notre Dame's Second Best All-Time NFL Player Just Retire?

Former Notre Dame Cornerback Transfers to 2025 Fighting Irish Opponent

How Notre Dame's 2025 Season Feels Much Like It Did Entering Memorable 1993 Campaign

Notre Dame the Big Winner as Big Ten and SEC Push for College Football Playoff Expansion

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football